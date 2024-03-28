Royal Author Says Prince Harry Is Discussing Writing a Sequel to ‘Spare’—But This Book Will Have a More “Conciliatory” Tone

Prince Harry has said in interviews about his memoir, Spare, that he had enough material for a second book—so, will he put that material to good use? Opinions are split between two royal authors The Mirror spoke to.
Royal author Tom Quinn said that Harry (and possibly his wife Meghan Markle, as well) have discussed the possibility of a second book, but this one with a much more “conciliatory” tone. “It wouldn’t include explosive allegations like his first book did, as the couple are reportedly keen to reunite with Harry’s estranged family,” The Mirror writes.
Quinn himself added “I’m told the couple have discussed Harry writing another book,” he said. “He can’t write another Spare, but he will be aware that writing a more conciliatory book might even help thaw relations with his brother [Prince William].” William, as anyone who has read the book knows, didn’t fare very well in the original tell-all.
Royal biographer and fellow royal expert Ingrid Seward, however, isn’t so sure. The editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine said “I can’t see that Harry’s up for writing another book. I would think the other book, the real corker, would be Meghan. That’s got to be [on its way] because that’s really going to be the only way she’s going to make serious money [is by writing it].” Seward added that, with the launch of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard earlier this month, Meghan’s plate is full; that said, Seward still believes Meghan could write her own memoir—a rumor circulating ever since Spare’s release in January 2023—and could earn “serious money” from it.
Speaking of American Riviera Orchard, it’s rumored that Meghan could be penning a lifestyle-type book connected to the brand, as well as a blog and a forthcoming Netflix series, too.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
