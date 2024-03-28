Royal Author Says Prince Harry Is Discussing Writing a Sequel to ‘Spare’—But This Book Will Have a More “Conciliatory” Tone

Prince Harry has said in interviews about his memoir, Spare, that he had enough material for a second book—so, will he put that material to good use? Opinions are split between two royal authors The Mirror spoke to.

Royal author Tom Quinn said that Harry (and possibly his wife Meghan Markle, as well) have discussed the possibility of a second book, but this one with a much more “conciliatory” tone. “It wouldn’t include explosive allegations like his first book did, as the couple are reportedly keen to reunite with Harry’s estranged family,” The Mirror writes.

Harry and Meghan reportedly are keen for reconciliation with the royal family, especially in light of the health scares of 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinn himself added “I’m told the couple have discussed Harry writing another book,” he said. “He can’t write another Spare, but he will be aware that writing a more conciliatory book might even help thaw relations with his brother [Prince William].” William, as anyone who has read the book knows, didn’t fare very well in the original tell-all.

Royal biographer and fellow royal expert Ingrid Seward, however, isn’t so sure. The editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine said “I can’t see that Harry’s up for writing another book. I would think the other book, the real corker, would be Meghan. That’s got to be [on its way] because that’s really going to be the only way she’s going to make serious money [is by writing it].” Seward added that, with the launch of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard earlier this month, Meghan’s plate is full; that said, Seward still believes Meghan could write her own memoir—a rumor circulating ever since Spare’s release in January 2023—and could earn “serious money” from it.

If Harry does write a follow up to 2023's 'Spare,' it will be more conciliatory, a royal author said; it's unconfirmed whether Meghan will write a memoir of her own. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of American Riviera Orchard, it’s rumored that Meghan could be penning a lifestyle-type book connected to the brand, as well as a blog and a forthcoming Netflix series, too.