We Have Details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Rumored Next Netflix Project

Meghan Markle recently signed with a powerhouse talent agency , and her rumored upcoming projects range from a potential relaunch of her blog, The Tig , to even writing a memoir of her own , a la Spare, penned by her husband, Prince Harry. Harry and Meghan’s partnership with Netflix—which released the docuseries Harry & Meghan last December—is ongoing, and reports The Daily Express , the couple are in talks with the streaming giant to film a documentary in South Africa about humanitarian efforts in that country.

According to sources close to the Sussexes, “the documentary will feature the couple visiting communities in South Africa, where they will be shown helping build houses and focusing on humanitarian efforts,” the outlet reports. “It is reported that Meghan Markle will also bring awareness to safe birthing practices.”

Cameras will apparently follow Harry and Meghan as they visit compounds and share medical education. After Harry & Meghan, their Live to Lead series (which also premiered last December, on New Year’s Eve), and Harry’s upcoming Heart of Invictus series about his Invictus Games, this would be their fourth known project with Netflix.

And it wouldn’t be Harry and Meghan’s first time to South Africa—they visited the country in 2019 on a royal tour, where Meghan revealed in her Spotify podcast, “Archetypes,” that a heater in son Prince Archie’s room caught on fire. He was only four months old at the time.

“In that amount of time that [the nanny] went downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught on fire,” she said. “There was no smoke detector. Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway, went in, fire extinguished. He was supposed to be sleeping in there.”

Meghan expressed the stress and fear she felt as she had to continue with her royal duties despite the terrifying incident: “There was this moment where I’m standing on a tree stump and I’m giving this speech to women and girls, and we finish the engagement, we get in the car, and they say there’s been a fire at the residence. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room. As a mother you go, ‘Oh my God, what?’ Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense. Can you just tell people what happened?’ And I think the focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels.”

She continued “And part of the humanizing and the breaking through of these labels and these archetypes and these boxes that we’re put into is having some understanding on the human moments behind the scenes that people might not have any awareness of and to give each other a break. Because we did—we had to leave our baby.”

No word yet on any release date for the potential forthcoming Netflix documentary.