Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Security Detail Says Their NYC Paparazzi Car Chase Put the Public "In Jeopardy"

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland were pursued by paparazzi in New York City on Tuesday night, in what has been described as a "near catastrophic car chase."

Now, a member of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' security detail has opened up about what the awful experience was like, and what could have happened if things had gotten any more out of hand.

"I have never seen, experienced anything like this. What we were dealing with was very chaotic. There were about a dozen vehicles: cars, scooters and bicycles," Chris Sanchez told CNN.

"The public were in jeopardy at several points. It could have been fatal. They were jumping curbs and red lights. At one point they blocked the limousine [carrying the couple] and started taking pictures until we were able to get out."

Sanchez went on to explain that he "was concerned about the principals [Prince Harry and Meghan] but more about the public because they [the paparazzi] were being so erratic. People were on sidewalks and crossing streets and the [paparazzi] were crossing red lights. We did everything by the letter of law."

He also told CNN that Harry and Meghan had to change cars "more than once" throughout the incident.

Previously, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said, "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved."

The Sussexes were pursued following their appearance at the Ms. Foundation for Women’s 50th anniversary gala, where Meghan was being honored for her philanthropic work. Parallels have of course been made between this incident and the paparazzi car chase that resulted in the tragic death of Harry's mother Princess Diana in 1997.