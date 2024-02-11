Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Be at the Super Bowl Tonight?

It wouldn’t be the first time Prince Harry attended a Super Bowl—after all, he and cousin Princess Eugenie attended the NFL’s biggest game of the year back in 2022 when it was in Inglewood, California—and Harry was a surprise presenter on Thursday at the 2024 NFL Honors in Las Vegas, apparently personally asked to do so by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. (Harry showed up in Vegas just the day after returning to the U.S. from an impromptu visit to see his father, King Charles, upon news breaking publicly that the monarch has cancer.)

Prince Harry presented at the 2024 NFL Honors on Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images)

And, while it would have been easy for Harry to stay in Vegas for a couple of extra days ahead of today’s championship game, it seems we won’t see the Duke of Sussex—or the Duchess, for that matter—in the stands. Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to head to Canada this week to celebrate one year to go until Harry’s Invictus Games comes to the country in 2025.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It is well known the prince loves American football, and bosses have extended an invitation to him following his appearance at the awards,” an NFL source said, per The Mirror . But Page Six reports neither Harry nor Meghan will be in Vegas as they are “busy preparing for their trip to Canada for their Invictus Games opening event next week.” The couple are set to spend three days in Canada—a special country to them, particularly Meghan, as she filmed the hit show Suits there for seven years. Canada was also where Harry, Meghan, and Prince Archie first landed in early 2020 after stepping back as working members of the royal family. Harry and Meghan will be in Canada from February 14 to February 16 ahead of the Invictus Games’ Vancouver and Whistler iterations next year, which will feature winter sports for the first time.

Next year's Invictus Games will take the couple to Canada (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though he won’t be at the championship game tonight, Harry is clearly a fan of sport (and has been his entire life) and seems to be a fan of the NFL in particular. As he presented the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award—the highest honor of the night—during the NFL Honors ceremony, he said onstage to the crowd assembled “All you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable. You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and the way you give back.”