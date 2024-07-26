Prince Harry on Why He Won't Bring Meghan Markle Back to the U.K.: "It's Still Dangerous"
He fears for his family's safety.
Prince Harry has opened up about why he's unwilling to bring wife Meghan Markle back to the U.K. as things are right now.
In a new documentary on Britain's ITV, Tabloids on Trial, which follows Harry and other public figures' court case(s) against some of the country's biggest tabloids, the Duke of Sussex shared why he doesn't believe his family is safe in his home country. In part, he believes that some of the hateful commentary about him in the press could lead a "lone actor" to harm the Sussexes.
"It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read," Harry said in the doc (as transcribed by People). "And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me, it's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."
Since Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal life in 2020, they have no longer been entitled to police protection while in the U.K., which they have claimed poses a danger to their safety as extremely high-profile people. They have also been denied the right to privately pay for adequate protection.
While the duke returned to the U.K. as recently as May, the duchess has not been back since the Queen's funeral in September 2022.
As well as the potential consequences for his physical safety, Prince Harry has been very open over the years about the psychological impact of tabloid intrusion into his life.
For example, in court documents from 2023, his lawyer David Sherborne claimed that, because of tabloids' alleged invasions of privacy, his client "became immediately suspicious of anyone named in stories about him and felt that he could not trust anybody, even at such a young age. It also caused great challenges in his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, and made him fear for his and her safety."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The widespread impact tabloid activity has had on Harry since he was a child is the reason he's so determined to bring about what he considers justice for anyone who feels their privacy was invaded by the press.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Most Republicans Aren't Talking About Gender and Race. Here's Why Kamala Harris Should
The GOP knows that if this becomes a campaign about identity, they’re going to lose.
By Reshma Saujani Published
-
'Too Hot to Handle' Rule Breakers Katherine LaPrell and Charlie Jeer Are Sexy Pair to Watch This Season
The two models have had a rocky road toward coupling up, but could they be in it to win it?
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Ice Spice Hits Back at Claims Taylor Swift Became Friends With Her for "Clout"
She's insulted by people's assumptions.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Critics Claim Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tried to "Upstage" Prince George
"He wants to steal the thunder with his Invictus Games announcement."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Put “Her Own Neck On the Line” to Support Embattled Prince Harry at the ESPYs Earlier This Month
“She chose to be there for her husband.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle “Really Enjoyed Being Back In Front of the Camera” While Filming Her Forthcoming Netflix Cookery Show
“She was totally in her element.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
It’s Not In King Charles’ Nature to Upstage Daughter-in-Law Meghan Markle and Her Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard with Competing Retail Products, Royal Commentator Says
Lest we forget the so-called “royal jam rivalries” earlier this year…
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Apparently Made a Joint Decision Regarding Prince Harry As They Are “Very Consciously Focusing on Positivity and Recovery”
Though Kate’s health is improving, in her own words, she’s “not out of the woods.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle “Feels Very Much Under Siege” As She Prepares to Launch Her Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard, Royal Author Says
“She thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticized.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are “Drowning Out the Outside Noise” Surrounding Harry’s ESPY Award Backlash
The Sussexes are “very used to the criticism, given everything that’s gone on over the last few years.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Sits Down for Documentary to Speak About His Mission to Continue His Fight Against the U.K.'s Tabloid Press
Harry is expected to discuss the phone hacking scandal he was involved in alongside other celebrities like Hugh Grant in ‘Tabloids on Trial,’ out later this month on ITV.
By Rachel Burchfield Published