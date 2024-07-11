Prince Harry Sits Down for Documentary to Speak About His Mission to Continue His Fight Against the U.K.'s Tabloid Press
Harry is expected to discuss the phone hacking scandal he was involved in alongside other celebrities like Hugh Grant in ‘Tabloids on Trial,’ out later this month on ITV.
Just as Prince William announced a documentary of his own earlier this week—his about eradicating homelessness—Prince Harry, too, will take part in a forthcoming documentary, his about the phone hacking scandal that he took to court, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Hugh Grant will also participate in the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, which focuses “on ongoing legal battles and involvement in the phone hacking scandal,” the outlet writes.
Harry alleged that he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN) titles The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, which closed back in 2011. That same year, news broke that some of Britain’s biggest celebrities—like Harry and Grant—were allegedly victims of a scandal in which “the media’s top newspapers were tapping landlines and fitting properties with listening devices in the name of journalism,” The Hollywood Reporter writes. “NGN has denied any illegal activity took place at The Sun.”
In December, Justice Timothy Fancourt ruled in Harry’s favor against Mirror Group Newspapers in a 386-page decision handed down in the High Court. He said that phone hacking–which, for Harry, went all the way back as far as 2003—was “widespread and habitual” at The Daily Mirror, and that executives there had covered it up.
“Our mission continues,” Harry’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said in a statement on behalf of Harry outside court after the victory, per Hello. “I believe in the positive change it will bring for all of us. It is the very reason why I started this, and why I will continue to see it through to the end.”
According to The Daily Beast, Harry settled for a “substantial sum” earlier this year after receiving a $160,000 award for The Daily Mirror’s hacking by its journalists between 2006 to 2011. ITV’s Chris Ship, per The Daily Beast, said that in the documentary Harry would explain why he “is fighting to expose what he says are the illegal activities of Britain’s tabloid newspapers.”
In addition to Harry and Grant, former soccer player Paul Gascoigne and singer Charlotte Church will also be featured in the upcoming documentary, and ITV News’ Rebecca Barry will sit down with Harry—who, in The Hollywood Reporter’s words, “has broken from royal tradition with the immense legal action”—for Harry’s first major interview since the legal action commenced.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Tabloids on Trial—which “hears about his mission to continue his fight to expose the illegal tactics of Britain’s tabloid press, and explore what those in charge at Fleet Street really knew as this scandal unfolded,” according to a press release from ITV—will air on the network on Thursday, July 25.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Adele Vintage-Inspired Earrings Look Larger Than Life
The singer took the rising It style to the stands.
By India Roby Published
-
Summer's Favorite Material Is All Over Shopbop—29 Buys You Need to See
Make haste!
By Eliza Huber Published
-
The '80s Jewelry Trend Revival Proves Girls Still Want to Have Fun
Today's trendsetters and luxury designers are taking cues from the decade of decadence.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Prince Harry “Has No Plans on Turning Down” the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYs, “Despite Reports to the Contrary”
Harry is being honored for his work with the Invictus Games at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles tomorrow night.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie “Haven’t Communicated” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “For Quite a While Now”
“They are nowhere near as close as they once were.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Is Reportedly “Stunned” at the Negative Reaction to His ESPY Award Win, and Is Finding the Criticism a “Bitter Pill to Swallow”
“The reaction certainly took the shine off the award.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Could You Imagine Prince William and Prince Harry As Prince Arthur and Prince Albert? Had King Charles Had His Way, That’d Be the Reality
For better or worse, Princess Diana won out when it came to naming her sons.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
If Princess Diana Were Alive, She’d Surely Have “Sorted” the Ongoing Feud Between Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, Her Butler Says
“She wouldn’t stand for this nonsense.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
ESPN Responds to Backlash Over Prince Harry Being Named the Recipient of the Pat Tillman Award at the ESPYs—Including Complaints from Tillman’s Mother Over Harry's Selection
Past recipients of the Tillman Award have also spoken out in defense of Harry, calling him a “worthy recipient” because of his work with veterans.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Honoree Prince Harry Will Likely Be “Just Feet Away” from Travis Kelce at Next Month’s ESPY Awards, Which “Could Be Interesting, Given How Much Travis Hit It Off with William” at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
“This will make headlines no matter what happens.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Opens Up About Suppressing Grief After Losing His Mother, Princess Diana: “It’s Not Sustainable, and Will Eat Away At You Inside”
Harry spoke to an organization founded to support bereaved military children just ahead of the announcement that he will receive ESPN’s Pat Tillman Award at the 2024 ESPYs on July 11.
By Rachel Burchfield Published