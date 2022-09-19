Meghan Markle Quietly Honors The Queen at Her Funeral

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, arrived at Westminster Abbey this morning to support her husband, Harry, at his grandmother's funeral. While Harry joined the procession accompany the Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey, Meghan arrived with Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
The Duchess cut a somber figure walking into the gates of the storied church. She wore a simple black cape dress paired with a black hat and pearl earrings. The cape dress is a signature style for her and one that is a quiet nod to her relationship with the Queen.
Meghan wore a similar style cape dress in navy to a celebration honoring the Queen's 92nd birthday back in 2018. The navy blue version, which was by English fashion designer Stella McCartney, had a similar crew neck and just-below-the-knee hemline. Though she wasn't yet officially part of the family, with her wedding to Harry still a month away, Meghan was clearly happy to celebrate the Queen for her birthday and it marked a special moment in her relationship with the monarch. Earlier in the day, she had accompanied her husband-to-be to the Trooping the Colour—one of the most popular public events for members of the royal family.
While today's event was a sad occasion, choosing a dress reminiscent to another, happier moment honoring the Queen feels like a lovely, quiet way to remember the monarch.
The Queen and the Duchess of Sussex were always reported to have a special relationship. The monarch and Prince Harry were famously close, and it was reported that the Queen supported her grandson and his wife in their decision to put family first and step away from their official royal duties. "The queen was hoping that they’d return, but there is not much she can do about it and accepts their decision," a royal insider said at the time.
-
The Best Beauty Products to Launch in September, According to Marie Claire Editors
We have a full new routine for Fall.
By Samantha Holender
-
Princess Charlotte Quietly Honored the Queen at Her Funeral With a Special Brooch
Charlotte's horseshoe brooch was a gift from her great-grandmother.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Watches Are Back—and You Need a New One
The real MVP of your outfit.
By Julia Marzovilla