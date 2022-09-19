Meghan Markle Quietly Honors The Queen at Her Funeral

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, arrived at Westminster Abbey this morning to support her husband, Harry, at his grandmother's funeral. While Harry joined the procession accompany the Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey, Meghan arrived with Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess cut a somber figure walking into the gates of the storied church. She wore a simple black cape dress paired with a black hat and pearl earrings. The cape dress is a signature style for her and one that is a quiet nod to her relationship with the Queen.

Meghan wore a similar style cape dress in navy to a celebration honoring the Queen's 92nd birthday back in 2018. The navy blue version, which was by English fashion designer Stella McCartney, had a similar crew neck and just-below-the-knee hemline. Though she wasn't yet officially part of the family, with her wedding to Harry still a month away, Meghan was clearly happy to celebrate the Queen for her birthday and it marked a special moment in her relationship with the monarch. Earlier in the day, she had accompanied her husband-to-be to the Trooping the Colour—one of the most popular public events for members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Queen's 92nd birthday celebration back in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While today's event was a sad occasion, choosing a dress reminiscent to another, happier moment honoring the Queen feels like a lovely, quiet way to remember the monarch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen and the Duchess of Sussex were always reported to have a special relationship. The monarch and Prince Harry were famously close, and it was reported that the Queen supported her grandson and his wife in their decision to put family first and step away from their official royal duties. "The queen was hoping that they’d return, but there is not much she can do about it and accepts their decision," a royal insider said at the time.