We Noticed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Unspoken Signal That Their Marriage is Doing Just Fine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proved their marriage is just fine, thank you very much, at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany this past week. If their sweet PDA and adoring looks at one another weren’t enough proof, The Mirror reports that their sartorial choices at the Games—i.e., that their outfits were coordinated at nearly every turn—conveyed a sense of “harmony” but yet, at the same time, also showed their “individuality.”
Complementary outfits were a theme throughout the entire five days that Meghan joined Harry at the Games (the Games kicked off on September 9, Meghan arrived on September 12, and the Games ended on September 16), but it wasn’t too matchy-matchy; the couple “at times wore somewhat contrasting outfits,” The Mirror reports, and it wasn’t overdone. The Prince and Princess of Wales also employed coordinating outfits while they were in Boston late last year for The Earthshot Prize Awards, using their clothes as a sign of unity; it is not uncommon, public relations expert Mayah Riaz said, as “celebrity couples coordinating their outfits has been a longstanding trend in the entertainment industry.”
Riaz, speaking to The Mirror, said that “it can be seen as a way for couples to visually demonstrate their unity and present a harmonious front to the public. Meghan and Prince Harry are no exception to this phenomenon at the Invictus Games.”
The synced looks “suggest that Meghan and Prince Harry are unified at the moment and are presenting a sense of harmony between them,” she said. “When a couple is seen sporting similar looks, it can create a visual representation of their togetherness and shared values. It sends a message that they are on the same page and support each other in public and private.”
When Harry and Meghan shook it up and wore outfits that weren’t coordinated, Riaz said that “On the other hand, contrasting outfits may suggest that there is a level of individuality within their relationship, allowing each of them to express their personal style and preferences. This can be seen as a healthy sign of independence.”
Yet, Riaz importantly points out, “It is important to note that fashion choices should not be solely relied upon to gauge the state of a relationship,” she said. “While coordinating outfits can provide some insight into a couple’s dynamic, it should not be the sole basis for determining their level of harmony or disharmony. Relationships are multifaceted and complex, and fashion choices are just one aspect of a couple’s overall public persona.”
Of Harry and Meghan’s Invictus Games fashion, Riaz said the pair “have often embraced a casual and relaxed style that aligns with the nature of the event,” she said. “Their clothing choices during the Invictus Games may reflect their desire to connect with the participants and show support for the cause. By dressing in a manner that is approachable and relatable, they create a sense of camaraderie and solidarity with the athletes and attendees.”
Now let’s put those “marriage in trouble” rumors to rest.
