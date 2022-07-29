Prince Harry’s Memoir May Finally Have a Release Date

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Happy holidays from the Duke of Sussex! It looks like we finally have a potential release date for Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, and it could be the perfect holiday present for all the royal followers in your life (and, let’s face it, even non-royal followers will probably be at least a little bit intrigued).

According to Tatler , Harry’s “intimate and heartfelt” memoir will debut this winter, coming out just in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas gift market. The outlet reports that the manuscript for the “definitive account” of Harry’s “experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons” has been completed and signed off by lawyers, and it’s all systems go from here.

The Sun reports the manuscript for the book was submitted by its ghostwriter, J.R. Moehringer, earlier this summer.

“The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes,” a publishing source tells the outlet. “It’s done and out of Harry’s hands.”

Originally, the memoir was supposed to hit stands this fall, but “the publishing date has been pushed back once, but it is on track for the end of the year,” the source says.

Harry’s publisher, Penguin Random House, broke the news of the memoir in July 2021. Harry will donate the memoir’s proceeds to charity, and said of the book “I’m writing this, not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become.” He continued “My hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that, no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think” and that this account of his life is “accurate and wholly truthful.”

The book, according to Penguin Random House, will cover his lifetime in the public eye, from childhood to the present day. It will touch on “his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father.”

The book—the title of which is still not publicly known—will be published in print and digital form, with an audiobook edition set to be released simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio. Its ghostwriter, Moehringer, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who previously worked with tennis star Andre Agassi on his memoir.

*add to cart*