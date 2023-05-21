Prince Harry’s Rep Denies Claims That He Has a Getaway Spot in L.A. to Escape from Meghan Markle

The job of being the spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could never be boring. Case in point: The rep is debunking claims today, per Page Six, that Harry has his own “hotel room that he allegedly uses to escape from wife Meghan Markle, despite a new report claiming otherwise,” the outlet reports.
“This is not true,” a rep for Harry told Page Six. (Give this person their flowers after this week. Seriously. Or, heck, their own private hotel room.)
Sources claimed to The Sun this weekend that Harry has a private room “set aside” in a luxury hotel near his and Meghan’s Montecito mansion for when he needs alone time. The Sun further claimed that Harry would allegedly run to his “escape place,” identified as the San Vicente Bungalows, a private members club in Los Angeles with strict rules to protect its guests, Page Six reports.
San Vicente Bungalows “prioritizes the privacy of its exclusive guests through an extensive list of safety procedures, including banning the use of cameras while inside their facilities,” the outlet reports. “The clubhouse will reportedly place stickers over phone cameras of guests upon entering. In addition to strict phone rules, guests are reportedly prohibited from discussing what they see inside the exclusive club. They are also banned from approaching other guests inside the clubhouse.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Meghan Markle’s Friend Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ New Series Makes a Crude Joke About Kate Middleton
Chopra Jonas was a guest at Meghan’s wedding five years ago this week.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Did Khloé Kardashian’s Best Friend Just Reveal Khloé’s Son’s Name on Instagram?
Cute name, if true.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Tells Fans Onstage She Has “Never Been This Happy in My Life” One Month After Joe Alwyn Breakup
Meanwhile, Alwyn is said to be “distraught” over her new romance with Matty Healy.
By Rachel Burchfield