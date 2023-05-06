Prince Harry Is Not Wearing Military Uniform at King Charles’ Coronation

As Marie Claire reported recently, Prince Harry—who is in attendance this morning at his father King Charles’ Coronation—was mired in another uniform debacle ahead of the ceremony: Would he or wouldn’t he be allowed to wear one? (Harry served in the British Army for 10 years and undertook two tours of duty in Afghanistan.) The answer has emerged, People reports, and the Duke of Sussex is wearing a morning suit to today’s event, the outlet reports.

People reported “Harry was asked to wear a morning suit—and he was happy to go along with the request.”

Harry has no formal role in today’s ceremony and will not take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, nor will he take part in the balcony appearance at the Palace. During the service at the Abbey, Harry is expected to sit nearby cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the latter of whom he is particularly close to.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Harry reportedly arrived in the U.K. just yesterday and will take a flight home to California within two hours of the ceremony ending this afternoon. People reports that the transatlantic trip of more than 5,400 miles is about an 11-hour nonstop flight, and, with the time difference, he will be home in California by evening, the goal being in enough time to celebrate son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, which is also today. Archie is at home with sister Princess Lilibet and mother Meghan Markle, who opted not to attend today’s Coronation.