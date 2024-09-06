Prince Harry Made a Rare Appearance on Social Media in a New Video for the Invictus Games

Prince Harry doesn't show his face on social media very often, but he made an exception this week in a new video to promote the 2025 Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex, who is a veteran and former captain in the British Army founded the Invictus Games Foundation in 2014, after a visit to the U.S. Warrior Games in 2013 inspired him to "create the international Invictus Games to celebrate the unconquered human spirit, and shine a spotlight on these men and women who served," according to the Foundation's website.

The Invictus Games have always been close to Harry's heart, so it's no surprise he lent his famous face to the new promotional video, shared on Thursday (September 5) on X by the official account for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

The video, which is narrated by Major (Retired) Patrick Lévis, a former Team Canada competitor who competed at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands in 2022, includes personal pics and clips from past Invictus Games.

New Video alert ‼️"Sport has the ability to heal, to change lives and to save lives," says @WeAreInvictus Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, in a new sport video released for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.Be a part of these life-changing events. Pre-register… pic.twitter.com/Mz47Bz34vMSeptember 5, 2024

"Sport has the ability to heal, to change lives and to save lives. For so many of these competitors, getting to the start line can be one of the hardest moments of their life. But at the Games, their lives are changed," Harry says in the video. "Watching these magical moments happen and sport being the facilitator of that is very, very special for all of us to witness."

One of the magical moments included in the video: The aww-worthy moment at the 2022 Invictus Games when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, hugging Team U.K. athlete Lisa Johnston in celebration after she won gold in shot put.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hugging Team U.K. athlete Lisa Johnston after she won gold in shot put at the 2022 Invictus Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The video invites fans to visit the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's website to pre-register for tickets and ends with a personal message from Harry, saying, "We can't wait to see you" (with a heart-melting smile that will absolutely make you want to buy those tickets, for the record).

Prince Harry, putting his royal charm to use for a good cause in the new Invictus Games promotional video. (Image credit: Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025/X)

Harry has never shied away about sharing his passion for the Invictus Games and the inspiring athletes who compete in them. Earlier this year, Harry spoke to ABC News' Will Reeve about his passion for being hands-on with the annual event during a tour of the site of the 2025 Invictus Games in Whistler, British Columbia.

"I've always had a life of service, and then I get my fix being part of, being with these guys," Harry said. "There’s no version of me coming here, watching them and not getting involved myself."

This echoes what Harry told People in 2022 when speaking about the Invictus Games, when he explained, "I truly believe that we are at our best when we’re in service to others, and Invictus is all about upholding that value."