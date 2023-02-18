Prince Harry Is Apparently “Terrified” That the Royal Family Will Spill His “Deepest Secrets”

To hear Prince Harry tell it, he kept the most scandalous information about his family to himself—telling a journalist he had enough material to write a second book —but he definitely went there when it comes to divulging family secrets in his bestselling memoir, Spare.

Now, OK reports, it seems the Duke of Sussex is “terrified” of the reverse happening, of the royal family leaking his “deepest secrets” out of revenge. Turnabout’s fair play?

So far, the royal family hasn’t said anything about the numerous allegations dropped in the tell-all, but, according to the outlet, “there have been countless reports about their anger over the situation, and one source says the royal family is so up in arms that they may strike back in retaliation.”

“It wouldn’t surprise Harry if the royals spilled some of his deepest secrets to the media,” the source says, noting also there are staffers of The Firm (the business arm of the institution) who are determined to “discredit Harry at any opportunity, especially now that he’s stood up to them.”

The insider adds that there’s “not much he can do about it other than dismiss them as lies. He knows this is classic Palace damage control.”

Well, after writing a memoir, one wonders—shouldn’t there be no secrets left to spill? Isn’t the point of a tell-all to, well, tell all, even about yourself? *Shrugs shoulders*

And even though Harry says the most sensational parts of his relationships with his family ended up on the cutting room floor, Spare definitely takes aim at pretty much every member of his family—his older brother Prince William in particular. According to royal news correspondent Hilary Fordwich, the contents of the book were the “final straw” for their relationship as far as William is concerned, and “To Di for Daily” podcast host Kinsey Schofield says that William can’t comprehend Harry’s actions.

“He [William] is trying to accept the fact that he lost the brother he knew forever,” she says. “This is a heartache that he hasn’t felt since the loss of his mother…only heightened by a sense of betrayal. The Prince of Wales has inherited his father’s temper, so [he] prefers not to dwell on the topic, because it does make him upset.”

Upset enough to spill Harry’s secrets? Only time will tell.