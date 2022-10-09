Prince Harry Rejected a Meetup with Prince William in a Blunt, Two-Word Text

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

2019 seems like a lifetime ago, but it’s difficult to forget Prince Harry’s (as well as Meghan Markle’s) interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby while on a royal tour in South Africa. In that interview, Harry famously told Bradby that he and Meghan were “struggling” with some of the pressures of being working members of the royal family and revealed that his relationship with brother Prince William experienced “good days” and “bad days.”

After the interview aired, William reached out to his brother via WhatsApp and asked him to meet, according to Valentine Low’s new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, per The Mirror . But Harry—who was initially open to the meetup—ultimately rejected the meeting with a blunt two-word response, the book claims.

“The day after the documentary aired, William WhatsApped his brother to ask if he could come and see him,” Low writes in the book. “Initially, Harry was in favor. Then he spoke to his brother again and asked him whom he would tell. William explained that he’d have to clear his schedule, which would mean telling his private secretary.”

Growing concerned that news of their meeting would be leaked by royal staff, Harry replied, simply, “Don’t come.”

“He was so concerned that William’s team would leak the visit to the press that he would rather not see his brother than risk it getting into the papers,” Low writes.

The book adds that “the failure to meet face-to-face came as ‘heartbreaking’ news to people close to both brothers and highlighted how some members of The Firm had come to find it difficult to communicate directly amid high levels of scrutiny,” The Mirror reports.

Just months later, in January 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped back as working members of the royal family, and the brothers’ rift has unfortunately only deepened. They were able to spend time together following the death of their grandmother the Queen last month and delighted royal followers pushing for peace when both brothers and their wives carried out a joint walkabout at Windsor together two days after Her late Majesty’s death.

“Any talk of a truce between the Prince and the Duke would only be temporary,” a royal insider tells The Mirror, adding that working members of the royal family are waiting with bated breath for the release of Harry’s upcoming memoir. “There is still a serious amount of distrust in the air and there hasn’t been any cause for that to change. The feeling is very much that there is little point in pursuing a repair in relations until all the cards are on the table.”