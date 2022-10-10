Prince Harry Gives a Rare Update on Kids Archie and Lilibet in Video Call

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We got a rare glimpse into the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, as proud dad Harry opened up about the two on a video call with the winners of the WellChild Awards, a cause long close to the Duke of Sussex’s heart.

According to Hello , Harry was speaking to four-year-old Henry Waines—who is just a year older than Archie, who is three—who won the Inspirational Child in the four to six years old category. According to the outlet, Henry was born with serious health problems and appeared on the call with his parents, Ben and Siobhan. Upon hearing Henry’s voice, Harry—who, fun fact, is actually a Henry as well (Harry is a nickname)—gushed “You sound just like my son Archie…You have the same little squeaky voice. I love it.”

Later, Henry’s parents asked Harry “How are Archie and Lilibet doing?” Harry’s reply? “They’re doing great…Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great.”

Harry wrapped up the call with Henry by telling him to “continue being the brave boy that you are, not just for your mum and dad, but for your little brother as well,” according to The Daily Express .

During a chat with 10-year-old Shakeerah Crowther, Harry spotted a giant giraffe balloon in the background. He asked “Shakeerah, how long have you had that giraffe for? Because Archie has a giraffe as well that has lasted a very long time, and we call him Gerald.”

Harry and Meghan were due to attend the WellChild Awards in London on the evening of September 8—but ultimately missed because the Queen passed away that afternoon at her beloved Balmoral Castle. This video call, which Harry took from his home in Montecito, California, was a chance to still celebrate the award winners.