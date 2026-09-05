Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lawrence Twin in Little Black Matching Dior Looks and Celeb-Beloved Bags

The actresses coordinated perfectly in Paris.

Amy Mackelden&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Jennifer Lawrence has long blonde hair and is wearing a black Dior suit, Priyanka Chopra wears her black hair tied back and wears a black Dior dress with a white tiered skirt
(Image credit: Best Image / BACKGRID)
Jump to category:

Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lawrence showed their support for the recipients of the LVMH Prize at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France on September 4. For the occasion, the two Hollywood stars wore head-to-toe sleek black Dior looks.

Both Chopra and Lawrence are regularly ahead of the curve when it comes to current style trends, so their twinning Dior outfits make a lot of sense.

Chopra wore a jaw-dropping dress from Dior's Resort 2027 collection featuring a high-neck silhouette and a ruffled crepe torso with a drop-waist. Large white crepe flowers adorned the dress's waist, before flowing into a black and white flared skirt.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

The actress accessorized her statement-making dress with a Mini Dior Toujours Hobo Bag and a pair of slingback open-toe pumps.

Jennifer Lawrence has long blonde hair and is wearing a black Dior suit, Priyanka Chopra wears her black hair tied back and wears a black Dior dress with a white tiered skirt

Priyanka Chopra wearing a dress from Dior's Resort 2027 collection.

(Image credit: DPTIG / BACKGRID)

Jennifer Lawrence has long blonde hair and is wearing a black Dior suit, Priyanka Chopra wears her black hair tied back and wears a black Dior dress with a white tiered skirt

Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lawrence supporting the LVMH Prize at Foundation Louis Vuitton in Paris.

(Image credit: Best Image / BACKGRID)

For the occasion, Lawrence opted for Dior's Bar Jacket in Black Wool and Silk, which retails for $6,000, and matching pants. She carried a long-since sold-out Dior Cigale Bag, also in black, which is beloved by pop star royalty like Ariana Grande, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift.

For footwear, the Oscar winner appeared to be wearing a pair of Fortuny's Ballerina Flats in velvet with gold motifs, before changing into a pair of pointed-toe black pumps.

Jennifer Lawrence has long blonde hair and is wearing a black Dior suit, Priyanka Chopra wears her black hair tied back and wears a black Dior dress with a white tiered skirt

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a Dior suit.

(Image credit: Best Image / BACKGRID)

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a black Dior suit and carrying a Dior bag

Jennifer Lawrence carrying her Dior Cigale Bag.

(Image credit: Best Image / BACKGRID)

Basically, Chopra and Lawrence have made it clear that you can't go wrong with a little black outfit from Dior.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lawrence

CATEGORIES
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.