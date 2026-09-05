Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lawrence Twin in Little Black Matching Dior Looks and Celeb-Beloved Bags

Chopra wore a jaw-dropping dress from Dior's Resort 2027 collection featuring a high-neck silhouette and a ruffled crepe torso with a drop-waist. Large white crepe flowers adorned the dress's waist, before flowing into a black and white flared skirt.
The actress accessorized her statement-making dress with a Mini DiorToujours Hobo Bag and a pair of slingback open-toe pumps.
Dior
Mini Dior Toujours Hobo Bag
For the occasion, Lawrence opted for Dior's Bar Jacket in Black Wool and Silk, which retails for $6,000, and matching pants. She carried a long-since sold-out Dior Cigale Bag, also in black, which is beloved by pop star royalty like Ariana Grande, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift.
For footwear, the Oscar winner appeared to be wearing a pair of Fortuny's Ballerina Flats in velvet with gold motifs, before changing into a pair of pointed-toe black pumps.
Dior
Bar Jacket
Basically, Chopra and Lawrence have made it clear that you can't go wrong with a little black outfit from Dior.
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Shop Outfits Inspired by Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lawrence