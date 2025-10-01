I Just Moved Back to L.A. From NYC—Here Are My Fall Uniforms as a Newly Reinstated California Girl

Southern California is not often romanticized when it comes to fall dressing—it's still pushing 80 degrees, and you have to trade the changing leaves for friendly palm trees. After a couple of years in New York City, I had forgotten how strange (and oddly inspiring!) this time of year can feel in Los Angeles, and I don’t see a lot of fashion people talk about it. L.A. girls are the masters at keeping it low-key, but they also have such a strong sense of style identity. Autumn might look a bit different on the West Coast, but then again, so can my outfits.

While living in Manhattan, my fall dressing was led by practicality. Think: chunky layers to keep me warm (I am a baby about cold weather), boots that could withstand my consistent 10,000-step count days, and a tiny West Village closet overflowing with coats for every occasion. But returning to the golden state has only gifted me with ease—no more overthinking and more days of outfit repeating.

Now, my shopping cart is full of quality basics: white tees, worn-in denim, and romantic dresses—pieces that embody the Hollywood history of my beloved city. My fashion point of view shines when I don’t have to worry about checking the weather app. Whether I am sipping a martini at Musso & Frank or reading a book in Griffith Park, there is a connection between the ever-persistent sunshine and my authentic style ethos—and I feel right at home.

Mix and Match Vintage References

(Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak)

A quick look at my fall mood board reveals that I consistently pull inspiration from past decades. Currently, I am hyper-fixated on '90s-era Gucci, when Tom Ford was at the helm. It was a time when the runway still evoked powerful minimalism and was sexy, sophisticated, and daring. On the other end of the timeline, my mind always lingers on the '60s and mod silhouettes resembling the iconic L.A. woman, Sharon Tate. Your legs can stay exposed for a few more months in California compared to anywhere else, so I won’t stop grabbing my mini skirts, knee-high boots, and oversized sunglasses à la “retro movie darling running from pestering paparazzi.”

For The Love of Levi's

(Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak)

L.A. girls love their vintage Levi's. Still to this day, you can find me digging through piles of denim at the Rose Bowl Flea Market. Once you learn your sizing for sourcing (my tip is to take your usual number and add four to get your vintage size), scouting becomes a bit easier. I recently shopped at RLT on Beverly for a mix of vintage and new basics. Their staff was fantastic at finding the exact vintage denim I was looking for (I wanted a pair that was low-rise with a light blue wash). I appreciate no-brainer dressing—give me some ballet flats, a J.Crew rollneck sweater, and a bag big enough to fit my laptop, and I'm good to go.

White Lace and Satin

(Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak)

White isn’t off limits for Southern California autumn. Satin, lace, and linen have an elegant glamour that pairs well with the natural landscape of this city. I have also been eyeing the satin shorts from Dôen to wear with a crisp button-down or oversized cashmere knit. I like to throw on something structured like a trench coat, too—I scored this London Fog trench at Hamlet’s back in New York City. It is one of my most versatile pieces to wear on both coasts.

Suede Layers

(Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak)

My adventurous spirit is reflected in the fabrics I choose to wear. Suede embodies the wild-at-heart heritage of the West. There's no arguing that this material is a distinctive fall staple. I juxtaposed a working coat from Banana Republic with these retro micro shorts for a twist. Once again, my favorite Frye boots are doing the heavy lifting here, as I noted in last month’s column. The vibe is somewhere between Laurel Canyon rockstar girlfriend and a modern-day Joan Didion.

There are plenty of songs about California girls because no one does it quite like the West Coast. And maybe this season, let that effortless cool factor influence your fall style.