Prince Harry Wants "More Fulfilling Roles for Himself" as He Makes Series of Solo Appearances

Prince Harry is on a roll.

The Duke of Sussex is currently making a series of official appearances as a solo agent, i.e. sans his wife Meghan Markle, and one royal expert believes this is a great opportunity for Harry to find his feet in his own career.

"It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now," Phil Dampier told The Sun.

"[Harry and Meghan] are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is. I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part."

Dampier continued, "He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him [in the U.K.]."

Harry confirmed earlier this month that he would be flying over to England in late September to attend the WellChild Awards, a charity he has served as patron for since 2007, and which is consequently very close to his heart.

We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards, in association with @GSK, on 30th Sept. The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event.… pic.twitter.com/J7WR2YExKwSeptember 17, 2024

"I am once again honored to attend this year's WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs," Harry said in a statement as he confirmed his attendance.

Meanwhile, the duke made a solo appearance over the weekend after his wife unfortunately had to pull out due to illness. He attended (and helped honor the award winners at) the One805Live Fall Concert in Carpinteria, California, a charity event benefiting Santa Barbara’s First Responders.

Prince Harry presents an award to Santa Barbara County Air Support Pilot Loren Courtney during the One805Live Fall Concert on Sept. 20, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And this week, the duke is at it again, having landed in New York City to attend a series of high-profile events.

On Sunday, Harry attended a dinner hosted by the World Health Organization, an event on the topic of "violence against children and its impact on mental health." Youth mental health is one of the causes championed by the Sussexes' Archewell Foundation.

At the dinner, Harry was notably joined by fellow royal Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

Prince Harry pictured with Queen Mathilde of Belgium at a dinner hosted by W.H.O. on Sept. 22, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry has a number of other engagements on the schedule while he's on the East Coast.

"During UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week in New York City, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will be in town to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives," a rep for the prince said (via Town&Country).

"He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst. In addition, he will be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organization he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex."

As for Harry's upcoming visit to his country of origin, there has predictably been much speculation as to whether he will meet with his estranged family. While we'll have to wait and see, experts are currently suggesting it's possible (though not at all a sure thing) that Harry could meet with his dad King Charles, but basically impossible for him to meet with his brother Prince William.

Charles declined to see Harry when he was in the U.K. in May, citing a busy schedule, and William reportedly didn't speak to his brother at all during the memorial service for their uncle Lord Fellowes in August.