Prince Harry Is Set to Return to the U.K. in Under 2 Weeks
We can likely expect a short trip.
Prince Harry will return to his home country in just a matter of days.
WellChild, a charity the Duke of Sussex has been a patron of for years, confirmed on Tuesday that the royal would make the trip over to the U.K. to attend their annual awards ceremony.
"We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards, in association with @GSK, on 30th Sept," the organization wrote on X. "The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event."
The awards serve to recognize exceptional children and young people in the U.K. who have dealt with illness or disability.
We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards, in association with @GSK, on 30th Sept. The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event.… pic.twitter.com/J7WR2YExKwSeptember 17, 2024
Prince Harry released a statement about his attendance at the awards, telling the public (via Newsweek), "I am once again honored to attend this year's WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs. These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognize such extraordinary individuals."
WellChild is incredibly important to Harry, who has been a patron for the charity since 2007. According to Newsweek, he even donated £300,000 of the proceeds from Spare to the charity.
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, became WellChild's Patron in 2007. He's celebrated WellChild Award winners, visited families, met WellChild Nurses, donated his time & funds, and raised awareness for our work. WellChild wish him a happy 40th birthday & thank him for his support. pic.twitter.com/PyEIxodSyvSeptember 15, 2024
If Harry's previous trips to the U.K. are any indication, the duke is likely to fly to his country of origin for a couple of days and quickly fly back to the U.S.
Last time he was in England, in May, he was asked by a reporter whether he was "happy to be home," to which he chuckled then replied, "Nice to see you." Yikes.
Prince Harry due shortly at @StPaulsLondon for the @WeAreInvictus service. Last night - back in London - he was asked if he is “happy to be home?” 👇 pic.twitter.com/NjPtfyOxo9May 8, 2024
Harry has been open about his concerns for his safety while in the U.K., as he's no longer entitled to police protection since he left his role as a senior royal. This factor likely influences his decision not to stay for too long in the country, as does his tense relationship with his family, especially Prince William and King Charles.
Still, we'll have to see whether he decides to extend his stay this time, and if he ends up squeezing in a meeting with his dad or brother.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
