Prince Harry and Prince William made a surprise joint appearance at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, on August 29, the BBC previously reported. And according to a new report, guests were delighted that the Duke of Sussex was able to attend, despite living in California, to pay tribute to his late relative.

The memorial service for Lord Fellowes took place at St. Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, close to the Royal Family's Sandringham Estate, as reported by the BBC. According to People, one funeral attendee explained, "Most people were astounded that Harry came." They continued, "He was on remarkably good form—and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over."

During his return to the U.K., Prince Harry stayed at Althorp House, Princess Diana's ancestral home, showing just how important family ties remain to him. The Duke of Sussex was also able to reunite with Princess Diana's siblings—Lady Jane Fellowes, Charles Spencer, and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

Discussing Prince Harry's decision to travel back to the U.K. for his uncle's funeral, one source told People, "I think it was lovely—and right—that he came and paid his respects." Another source said of Harry's attendance, "Given everything that has gone on with the family's health, I suspect he wants to spend time with people. He is very close to his mother's side of the family."

Reverend Dan Tansey, who was at the funeral, previously told The Sun, "It wasn’t a tremendous shock William was there, as that was always a possibility, but I suppose it was more of a surprise that Harry had come."

Meanwhile, a recent article about Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, discussed the couple's new life in California. According to The Daily Beast, Harry has plenty of friends in the U.S., and won't be returning to life as a senior life anytime soon. Instead, it appears that the Duke of Sussex is content with his family life in America.

