Prince Harry's Tribute to His Late Uncle Left Memorial Service Guests "Astounded"
"He is very close to his mother's side of the family."
Prince Harry and Prince William made a surprise joint appearance at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, on August 29, the BBC previously reported. And according to a new report, guests were delighted that the Duke of Sussex was able to attend, despite living in California, to pay tribute to his late relative.
The memorial service for Lord Fellowes took place at St. Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, close to the Royal Family's Sandringham Estate, as reported by the BBC. According to People, one funeral attendee explained, "Most people were astounded that Harry came." They continued, "He was on remarkably good form—and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over."
During his return to the U.K., Prince Harry stayed at Althorp House, Princess Diana's ancestral home, showing just how important family ties remain to him. The Duke of Sussex was also able to reunite with Princess Diana's siblings—Lady Jane Fellowes, Charles Spencer, and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.
Discussing Prince Harry's decision to travel back to the U.K. for his uncle's funeral, one source told People, "I think it was lovely—and right—that he came and paid his respects." Another source said of Harry's attendance, "Given everything that has gone on with the family's health, I suspect he wants to spend time with people. He is very close to his mother's side of the family."
Reverend Dan Tansey, who was at the funeral, previously told The Sun, "It wasn’t a tremendous shock William was there, as that was always a possibility, but I suppose it was more of a surprise that Harry had come."
Meanwhile, a recent article about Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, discussed the couple's new life in California. According to The Daily Beast, Harry has plenty of friends in the U.S., and won't be returning to life as a senior life anytime soon. Instead, it appears that the Duke of Sussex is content with his family life in America.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Salma Hayek Posts Bikini-Clad Thirst Traps In Honor of Her 58th Birthday
“P.S. none of these are throwbacks.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Here's Where Fashion Editors Buy Seriously Chic Eyewear
Sponsor Content Created with LensCrafters
By Aniyah Morinia Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Even Has an Outfit Formula for the Venice Film Festival
The singer is a consistent risk-taker.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Prince Harry Has Plenty of Friends and "No Interest" in Returning to Royal Life
Just in case anyone was wondering.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Prince Harry Stayed at Princess Diana's Childhood Home During His Most Recent Trip to the U.K.
“Harry is still very close to his mother’s family."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Princess Diana's Hair Once Made Queen Elizabeth "Furious," Says Royal Hairdresser
"The Princess learned her lesson that day."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate's Response to Fan's "Future Queen" Comment Is Going Viral on TikTok
"You'll be waiting an awfully long time!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is Experiencing "Conflicting Emotions" as the Summer Comes to an End
"It can’t always have been easy in these past few weeks."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana's Family Is "Working Hard" to End Prince Harry and Prince William's Rift
And there's one relative in particular that might be the key to fixing their relationship, apparently.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "Can't" Share Many Photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
"I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Don't Know About Their Royal Heritage Just Yet
"Archie is sweet and curious and playful, and Lili is vibrant and happy."
By Amy Mackelden Published