Prince Harry "Felt Displaced" by Prince William and Princess Kate's "Bougie Family Unit" When They Got Married, Author Claims

Though after Prince William and Kate Middleton got married, they were often paired up with Prince Harry for official events, and looked like the three musketeers, apparently things weren't quite as smooth-sailing as they appeared.

In fact, in her book The Palace Papers, royal author Tina Brown claimed that Harry felt left out when William got married.

"Though they were still incredibly close, living next door to each other [at Kensington Palace], sharing the same office, and hanging out a lot ... [Harry] mourned his us-against-the-world bond with William," Brown wrote (via Express).

"Harry felt displaced by their bougie family unit, and couldn’t understand his brother's obsession with his in-laws.

"Bucklebury [the Middletons' home] world bored Harry to tears."

For Harry, in Brown's words, "[William and Kate] had a tight unit, and William [became] a full-on Windsor country bumpkin."

While, in Spare, Harry called Kate "the sister I've never had and always wanted," he also admitted that his relationship with William wasn't always idyllic as they grew up—in fact, he called the Prince of Wales both his "beloved brother" and "archnemesis."

These days of course, Harry is essentially estranged from William and Kate. Since he moved to the U.S. with his wife Meghan Markle, things have gone from bad to worse between the Waleses and the Sussexes—due in large part to the latter's bombshell revelations during their 2021 Oprah interview, as well as Harry's many shock admissions in his memoir Spare, which came out in January 2023.

While I certainly hope they can patch things up in the future, it's unfortunately not looking great right now.