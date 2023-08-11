Prince Harry Just Revealed the Country Where He'd "Happily Live" and It's Not What You Think

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Prince Harry has been in Tokyo, Japan this week for the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition, ahead of the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Singapore, which will take place this weekend.
It looks like the Duke of Sussex has been having the time of his life there alongside his polo teammate Nacho Figueras, even enjoying a sweet shopping trip together in search of gifts for their wives.
And in fact, you don't have to take it from me: The duke sang the praises of Japan during an event hosted by the International Sports Promotion Society in the country's capital.
"Your warmth, your compassion, your generosity, every single element of the Japanese culture is really unique and very, very special," the royal told the audience (via Express).
"I noticed it on my first visit four years ago when I came for the Rugby World Cup. And I would happily live here if you'd have me."
He also shared that he loves the food in Japan, saying that he enjoyed "the most incredible Kobe steak, both for dinner last night and lunch today," concluding, "Thank you for your hospitality. I have really, really enjoyed being here in Japan again and I'm looking forward to my next visit."
Harry has now lived in several places throughout his life, including his native Britain and his adoptive country of the United States. He has also spent a lot of time in Africa over the years, because he feels a special connection to the continent. As such, he has also previously said that he would happily live in Africa if given the chance.
"I'd probably live in Africa," he said some years ago (via the Mirror). "I'd like to spend all my time out there... As a job, it would probably be a safari guide."
Anyway, for the time being, it looks like the Sussex family is very much enjoying living in Montecito, Southern California, so don't expect a drastic move anytime soon.
