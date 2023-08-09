Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It recently came out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had acquired the rights to a bestselling romance novel via their production company, paying a cool $3 million for the privilege.
While this may seem at first glance like a stark departure from their previous projects—from documentaries and memoirs into fiction territory—one royal expert feels that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' ambition to produce Meet Me at the Lake actually really isn't all that different from the projects that centered their romance and royal life.
"I can understand that Harry and Meghan have to come up with content to fulfil their Netflix contract, and I think everyone will be pleased that they are moving away from bashing the Royal family," Jennie Bond told OK!.
"But this does seem rather a curious choice of book, with some obvious parallels with their own lives.
"Somehow, it seems they just can’t get away from looking inwards, and inviting comparisons with what they have gone through."
Indeed, several publications have previously pointed out that Meet Me at the Lake contains many themes reminiscent of the Sussexes' own lives, such as mental health difficulties, the loss of a parent in a car accident, and a Canadian setting, among other things.
But the parallels with the Sussexes' real lives aren't the only thing bothering Bond about this unexpected move on the couple's part.
"I also wonder what qualifications they think they have to become film producers. It’s rather insulting to presume they have the skills that have taken others years to acquire," she said, clearly not willing to mince her words on this occasion.
"But I wish them luck, and perhaps it will be a brilliant film. They obviously are under pressure to make sure the Netflix deal doesn’t go the same way as the Spotify one."
The Sussexes' deal with Spotify ended rather abruptly recently, and they are reportedly looking to make the most of their deal with Netflix following that setback. I will join Bond in wishing them luck!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Lo Bosworth on Her New Act After Reality TV
The former 'Hills' star opens up about how her own health challenges led her to create a wellness brand.
By Emily Tisch Sussman
-
Prince Harry Loved the "Celebrity-Style Attention" He Received Landing in Japan
There are many royal fans in Japan, it seems.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Thousands Lined the Streets to Honor Sinéad O'Connor's Life and Legacy During Her Funeral Procession
People held up signs with powerful messages.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Loved the "Celebrity-Style Attention" He Received Landing in Japan
There are many royal fans in Japan, it seems.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Netflix is Pulling Out All the Stops for the Success of Its Partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
A recent move shows the streaming service’s deep commitment to its collaborative efforts with the Sussexes.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle "Makes the Decisions" at Home, And It's a "Dynamic That Works" for the Sussexes, Source Says
Great!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Is the Only One "Helping the Situation" Between Prince William and Prince Harry, Royal Author Claims
And the situation is...not good.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry’s Rift with the Royal Family is Reportedly “Really Stressful” for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Of the York sisters and Harry, “they’re still the best of friends and talk constantly.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Production Company Pays $3M for Movie Rights to This Bestselling Fiction Book
It marks the couple’s shift from documentary to fiction production.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle’s Black and White Striped Tube Dress is Still Available
She wore it out last week to a pre-birthday dinner in Montecito.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
If She Were to Return to Acting, Meghan Markle Could Make a Ton of Money Per Film, Industry Expert Says
Plus, the executive producer of ‘Suits’ weighs in on a revival, and if Meghan would join in or not.
By Rachel Burchfield