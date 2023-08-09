Prince Harry Loved the "Celebrity-Style Attention" He Received Landing in Japan

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Prince Harry has landed in Tokyo, Japan, with his polo player friend Nacho Figueras. There, the Duke of Sussex attended the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition on Wednesday, ahead of participating in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup alongside Figueras this weekend in Singapore.
A clip of Harry landing in Tokyo has been shared around the internet, showing him looking casual in a baseball cap and polo shirt (appropriate!), and with very telling facial expressions.
"The body language in this clip is poignant because it suggests Harry has now inherited his mother Diana's trait of fluctuating and contrasting facial expressions and emotions that could range or flip from happy to deeply sad within a moment," body language expert Judi James told the Mirror.
"Diana's smiles could, and did, melt as we watched them and Harry's smiles here appear to do the same. No expression seems able to fix on his face here and he goes from looking relaxed and cheerful to anxious and haunted within a heartbeat."
Harry often leans on his wife Meghan Markle for emotional support when they step out in public, so it was great that he had his close friend with him on this occasion, since he traveled without Meghan.
"Harry seems to feed off his close long-term friend Nacho Figueras for his smiles here as he looks at his happiest when the pair chat as they walk along. Nacho seems to be one catalyst for Harry's upbeat grins but the other seems to be the adulation of his Japanese fans," James continued.
"His grin and his verbal and visual connection with the fans suggests he loves the celebrity-style attention and approval and he even calls out 'good to see you again' to a member of the press."
Harry isn't seen too often in public these days, as he and Meghan focus on their family and figure out what to do next career-wise, including making the most of their deal with Netflix, but he always makes time for polo matches—especially when they benefit a good cause like Sentebale.
Prince Harry co-founded Sentebale in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, and the organization helps support young people in Southern Africa, with a particular focus on those affected by HIV/AIDS.
