Prince Louis’ Absence from Events Like Wimbledon and the Taylor Swift Concert Is Apparently All Part of A “Careful” Plan
“His time will come.”
It was a true joy—just like it always is—to see Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour on June 15 alongside his family. But then, even as his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte got to go to one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops at Wembley Stadium that same week alongside dad Prince William (June 21 to be specific—William’s 42nd birthday), and even as George and Charlotte got to go to his-and-hers sporting events last week (George went to Euro 2024 in Germany with William on July 14, and Charlotte went to Wimbledon with mom Princess Kate that same day), there was no Louis in sight.
Little guy also didn’t get to go to his grandfather King Charles’ Coronation concert in May 2023 (his siblings did), nor has he ever gone on a royal tour, for that matter (George and Charlotte checked that off their respective to-do lists before they each turned three). What’s the deal? Where’s the justice for Louis? Is he at risk of overshadowing Swift or the athletes on the pitch and court, respectively?
Apparently Louis' absence from public events is all a part of a “careful” plan, according to The Mirror. Speaking on True Royalty TV’s The Royal—hosted by The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers—ITV News royal producer Lizzie Robinson explained that William and Kate are giving their youngest a “gentle introduction” to public life.
“They’ve been really careful to manage how they’ve done it and what they’ve taken them to,” she said of not just Louis but George and Charlotte before him. “They’ve considered each event on a case-by-case basis. And the fact that Louis wasn’t taken suggests they are considering what they think is right for each child at what time. So, you know, his time will come.”
Louis is slightly younger than George and Charlotte—George turns 11 today (happy birthday!), and Charlotte is nine; Louis turned six back in April, so that no doubt plays into it, as well.
Speaking about Charlotte’s appearance at Wimbledon with her mom—which fulfilled a long-held promise, Marie Claire reported recently—Matt Wilkinson, royal editor of The Sun, said of William and Kate’s only daughter that “she knows what Catherine has been going through for the last six, seven months. She’s been seeing her on good days and bad days. It’s also a reward, a treat for her to sit with her mother and see the adulation that she received, and have a fun day out.”
He added that “Because the kids have probably had a really difficult six or seven months, so to see her looking so proud and happy towards her mother, I thought it was really a joy to see.”
Upon her arrival at the Royal Box at Centre Court at Wimbledon, Kate was given a standing ovation, which clearly touched not just the Princess of Wales but her daughter, who looked up at her mother lovingly as the applause continued. “The reception she [Kate] got was incredible,” said Emily Nash, royal editor at Hello. “There was this spontaneous standing ovation when she walked in, and what I found really touching was the expression on Charlotte’s face. She sort of looked up with this big smile—very proud, clearly.”
Louis’ time can’t come soon enough—seriously, we can’t get enough of this kid and his antics—but for now, we’ll take what public appearances we do get from him, and the hijinks that come along with it.
