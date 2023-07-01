Prince William and Princess Kate are Easier on Prince Louis Because He’s the Baby of the Family

Like most youngest children, Prince William and Princess Kate take it easier on Prince Louis because he is the baby of the family, OK reports. Louis is the third and youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, following behind older brother Prince George—also heir to the throne—and older sister Princess Charlotte.

“According to insiders close to the royal family, Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to play favorites when it comes to parenting the five-year-old and his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte,” the outlet reports.

(Image credit: Getty)

“William and Kate are easier on Louis because he’s the baby of the family,” the source said. “They don’t want to break his little spirit.” (PLEASE DON’T EVER DO THAT. THE WORLD NEEDS HIM.)

Louis stole hearts worldwide with his antics at last year’s Platinum Jubilee, honoring Her late Majesty’s record-breaking 70 years on the throne. He continued to bring joy to the world at the Coronation, Trooping the Colour, and other royal firsts he’s experienced recently.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

“Louis is quite a handful,” the insider said. “William and Kate do their best to teach him how to behave, but understand these events are tiresome for a youngster.” (Look, sorry, but as wonderful as the Coronation was, it was a bit long even for this 36-year-old, let alone a five-year-old.)

And Louis’ hijinks in public actually serve to make William and Kate more down to earth and *just like us,* the insider said: “They are like other parents with young children in this way,” the source said, referring to Louis acting up. (Happens to the best of us.) “It does make them more relatable to the public.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Thankfully, William and Kate have the added bonus of George and Charlotte to help wrangle Louis. “They gently admonish him when he gets out of hand because he’s got to learn,” the source said of George and Charlotte. “William and Kate know the day will come and making faces won’t be ‘cute.’ Hopefully Louis will grow out of it.”

Well…maybe not too quickly.