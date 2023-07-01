Prince William and Princess Kate are Easier on Prince Louis Because He’s the Baby of the Family

Like most youngest children, Prince William and Princess Kate take it easier on Prince Louis because he is the baby of the family, OK reports. Louis is the third and youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, following behind older brother Prince George—also heir to the throne—and older sister Princess Charlotte.
“According to insiders close to the royal family, Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to play favorites when it comes to parenting the five-year-old and his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte,” the outlet reports.
“William and Kate are easier on Louis because he’s the baby of the family,” the source said. “They don’t want to break his little spirit.” (PLEASE DON’T EVER DO THAT. THE WORLD NEEDS HIM.)
Louis stole hearts worldwide with his antics at last year’s Platinum Jubilee, honoring Her late Majesty’s record-breaking 70 years on the throne. He continued to bring joy to the world at the Coronation, Trooping the Colour, and other royal firsts he’s experienced recently.
“Louis is quite a handful,” the insider said. “William and Kate do their best to teach him how to behave, but understand these events are tiresome for a youngster.” (Look, sorry, but as wonderful as the Coronation was, it was a bit long even for this 36-year-old, let alone a five-year-old.)
And Louis’ hijinks in public actually serve to make William and Kate more down to earth and *just like us,* the insider said: “They are like other parents with young children in this way,” the source said, referring to Louis acting up. (Happens to the best of us.) “It does make them more relatable to the public.”
Thankfully, William and Kate have the added bonus of George and Charlotte to help wrangle Louis. “They gently admonish him when he gets out of hand because he’s got to learn,” the source said of George and Charlotte. “William and Kate know the day will come and making faces won’t be ‘cute.’ Hopefully Louis will grow out of it.”
Well…maybe not too quickly.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Hailey Bieber Speaks Out on “Completely Made Up” Selena Gomez Feud Rumors: “I Hate It”
“Time and time again I say there is no issue.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Planning a Netflix Documentary About Africa Without Meghan Markle
“Obviously Harry has a lot of roots in Africa, and he feels at home there.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
It Was Princess Kate Who Pushed for the “Recollections May Vary” Line in Palace Statement About Sussex Oprah Interview, New Book Claims
Kate is, according to insiders, far tougher than she outwardly appears.
By Rachel Burchfield