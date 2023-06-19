Prince Louis Isn't the "Most Rebellious Young Royal"—Here's Who Is, According to a Body Language Expert

Prince Louis makes headlines every time he attends a public event, thanks to his hilariously endearing attitude—what with the funny faces and the playful gestures galore.

But if you ask body language expert Judi James, Louis, 5, has some tough competition when it comes to being the cheekiest young royal. In fact, his second cousin Savannah Phillips, 12, currently takes the crown where James is concerned.

"With royal rebels Zara and Mike [Tindall] as her aunt and uncle, stoic Princess Anne as her granny and a whole gang of younger royal children to ring-lead the fun with, it’s no wonder that Savannah Phillips is currently leading an exclusive but competitive set of runners when it comes to winning the title of the most rebellious young royal," James told Express.

"Savannah’s body language defines her as fearless and the best fun. Not a naughty rebel but just the most playful and often hilarious one of all the late Queen’s great-grandchildren."

From James' point of view, Savannah seems to have many wonderful qualities—including her willingness to treat her second cousin Prince George normally, despite the somewhat intimidating destiny that awaits him.

"When it comes to her future King, George, she is refreshingly irreverent," the expert observed. "If she’s not making him laugh by pulling faces she can be seen clamping a hand over his mouth on the royal balcony, or even pushing him downhill at polo."

James also noted that Savannah seemed like a wonderful support for her father Peter Phillips last year at the late Queen's vigil, showing that her playful side does nothing to undermine her sweet nature.

Savannah is the eldest of the late Queen's great-grandchildren, though technically the Queen's youngest grandchildren (Lady Louise, 19, and James, Earl of Wessex, 15) are closer in age to the next generation than they are to their first cousins—so it's easy to get confused there.