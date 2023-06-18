Adorable New Father’s Day Photo of Prince William with His Kids Has a Hidden Tribute to a Beloved Family Member

Today is Father’s Day in the U.K. and the U.S., and to mark the occasion, we have a new photo of Prince William with his brood—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. (We caught all four of them, plus mom Kate, at Trooping the Colour yesterday.) In the photo, taken by Millie Pilkington, the foursome color coordinate in blue—a favorite color of the royal family as of late.

Casual observers of the photo may have missed it, but there is a special touch in the photo honoring the late Queen Elizabeth: The four sit on a bench that was a gift for Her late Majesty’s ninetieth birthday back in 2016. (If you look closely, you can spot the words “birthday” and “April 2016” engraved in the wooden bench.) The Mirror reports that the photo was taken in the gardens of Frogmore House in Windsor.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to Kensington Palace (and per People ), the new photograph was taken on the Windsor Estate earlier this year. From the looks of what the kids are wearing, the photo was taken on the same day as the photo shoot that culminated in Louis’ fifth birthday portraits, which were released in April. Louis wears the same blue sweater over a checkered shirt.

(Image credit: Getty)

The royal family shared a photo of a young William and Prince Harry with their father, King Charles, in a touching tribute alongside the caption “To Dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day today.” One photo shows the King’s late father, Prince Philip, and another shows Queen Camilla with her late father, Major Bruce Shand. A third photo shows the King with his sons William and Harry in 1997, above the Falls of Muick at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland.