Why Queen Elizabeth "Was Furious" With Princess Diana Following One "Private Conversation," According to a Royal Expert

According to respected royal author and editor Ingrid Seward, the allegedly tense conversation between Queen Elizabeth, King Charles, and Princess Diana took place on February 28, 1996, before the divorce was finalized.
"The discussions were supposed to be private, but immediately afterwards Diana issued a statement saying she had agreed to the divorce, that she would continue to be involved in all decisions pertaining to William and Harry—and that under pressure she would be giving up her HRH [title]," Seward shared in the Daily Mail.
According to Seward, "The Queen was furious at Diana leaking details of their private conversation." As a result, the monarch decided to share her own version of events with the public.
"She immediately countered with a statement of her own," Seward noted. "Her press secretary, Charles Anson, announced: 'The decision to drop the title is the princess's and the princess's alone. It is wrong that [Queen Elizabeth] or [King Charles] asked her. I can state categorically it is not true."
The statement continued, "The palace does not say something specific on a point like this unless we are absolutely sure of the facts."
In spite of Queen Elizabeth's statement, Princess Diana "continued to insist she had been pressured into relinquishing her title," Seward wrote.
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Unfortunately, this appears to have been one instance in which Diana and Elizabeth couldn't agree.