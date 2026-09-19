Kim Kardashian's Custom Mermaid Cleavage Dress Combines Sheer Fabric With Lace-Up Corsetry

The SKIMS founder redefines the naked dress at London Fashion Week.

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Kim Kardashian wears a naked dress during London Fashion Week September 2026 at SKIMS Regent Street on September 18, 2026
(Image credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images/Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)
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To launch a SKIMS store during London Fashion Week 2026, Kim Kardashian made quite the impact in a sheer, lace-up gown, that was created specifically for her.

For the London Fashion Week event, Kim wore a custom version of Ludovic de Saint Sernin's Mermaid Cleavage Dress.

On Instagram, the fashion house shared, "Created especially for Kim, the custom gown features the house's signature cleavage décolleté, crafted in nude leather with eyelet and lace-up detailing." The caption continued, "The body is cut from a second-skin stretch fabric in the exact same tone, with lacing cascading down the side of the silhouette before opening into fluid chiffon panels and a sweeping train."

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The original version, which retails for $1,650, "takes inspiration from the classic Cleavage Dress silhouette, reimagined with a long hemline for an elegant touch," per the designer's website. It's also noted that the style "pairs our signature eyelets with a flattering mermaid cut."

Kim Kardashian wears a naked dress during London Fashion Week September 2026 at SKIMS Regent Street on September 18, 2026

Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown at London Fashion Week 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Underneath her stunning, partially-sheer gown, the All's Fair actress wore a pair of lace-up gladiator heels, which worked perfectly with the lace detailing on her custom outfit.

Kim Kardashian wears a naked dress during London Fashion Week September 2026 at SKIMS Regent Street on September 18, 2026

Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown at London Fashion Week 2026.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

Somehow, the reality stalwart has managed to redefine the naked dress once again in her sleek, custom, nude gown.

Shop Dresses Inspired by Kim Kardashian

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.