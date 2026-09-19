Kim Kardashian's Custom Mermaid Cleavage Dress Combines Sheer Fabric With Lace-Up Corsetry

On Instagram, the fashion house shared, "Created especially for Kim, the custom gown features the house's signature cleavage décolleté, crafted in nude leather with eyelet and lace-up detailing." The caption continued, "The body is cut from a second-skin stretch fabric in the exact same tone, with lacing cascading down the side of the silhouette before opening into fluid chiffon panels and a sweeping train."
The original version, which retails for $1,650, "takes inspiration from the classic Cleavage Dress silhouette, reimagined with a long hemline for an elegant touch," per the designer's website. It's also noted that the style "pairs our signature eyelets with a flattering mermaid cut."
Underneath her stunning, partially-sheer gown, the All's Fair actress wore a pair of lace-up gladiator heels, which worked perfectly with the lace detailing on her custom outfit.
Somehow, the reality stalwart has managed to redefine the naked dress once again in her sleek, custom, nude gown.
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