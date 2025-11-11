Welcome to Marie Claire’s Global Glow Guide , your one-stop-shop to the best beauty destinations around the world. Whether you need to find a bouncy blowout while traveling abroad or the best facial to rehab post-flight skin, we’ve got you covered.

I try to make my way across the pond every couple of years—I like to pop by the Palace, do some damage at Harrods, and check the pulse of the London beauty scene. Unlike Paris or the Côte d’Azur, which lead with heritage and an aloofness that I kind of love to expect, London’s hot spots are approachable and constantly evolving. (But don’t get it twisted—there’s still plenty of luxury for five-star travelers.)

There’s always a new hotel spa to check out (the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair Spa was my number one, favorite discovery this past trip), a buzzy boutique worth popping into (if you can score a facial with Lord Gavin at Augustinus Bader’s newish Skin Lab, consider yourself lucky), and at least half a dozen beauty bar concepts and wellness-slash-longevity outposts (BodySpace is the best—bar none) popping up.

You can also tailor your beauty journey to your specific vibe by exploring the different neighborhoods London Proper has to offer. If you want a Brooklyn-esque energy with a little more edge, check out spots in Shoreditch, find an old-school British vibe in Kensington (the Milestone Hotel is my number one recommendation), or spoil yourself with the highest of high-end treatments in Mayfair and Marylebone.

The reality is, London, like New York City, has absolutely no shortage of beauty options. No matter where you are or what’s on your agenda (maybe a show? some shopping?), you’ll always be able to score an appointment for a blowout, massage, or manicure. But knowing where to go and who to ask for? That’s the key to feeling like you’re a local even when you’re on vacation. That’s where I come in. Read ahead for my personal guide to the London beauty scene.

BEST FACIAL

The Skin Lab by Augustinus Bader

A post shared by NAM VO✨GLOW⚡️SKIN💫 (@namvo) A photo posted by on

I’ve had the pleasure of getting a handful of facials from Lord Gavin—the Global Brand Ambassador for Augustinus Bader—so I can confirm that The Method is no joke. For the uninitiated, The Method refers to a signature massage technique developed by Lord Gavin, focusing on facial sculpting, lifting, and lymphatic drainage. There’s some face slapping involved (don’t say I didn’t warn you), but you will leave each and every treatment with cheekbones you didn’t know existed. The very chic outpost, situated in Mayfair, is also equipped with the VISIA, a skin analysis tool that scans your face to assess your skin age (I might be 28, but my skin is only 23) and pinpoint damage hiding underneath the top layer of the skin. This helps your aesthetician determine which areas to focus on and any additional products or services that would be particularly beneficial. The entire experience feels very personal, and regardless of who your pro is, you’re in good hands.

The Radiance Redefined Facial: 75 minutes

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cost: $433

Skin Design London

A post shared by Skin Design London (@skindesignlondon) A photo posted by on

Fatmah Shaheen—the owner, founder, and designer of Skin Design London—is easily one of the most in-demand facialists. Full stop. Her client roster includes the Naomis (Campbell and Watts), Candice Swanepoel, and Irina Shayk. While an exclusive spot with her requires months of patient waiting, you should be able to snag an appointment with one of her proteges at the SDL Clinic in Selfridges. The name of the game is transformative facials without downtime. There’s a bit of massage, but you’ll mostly experience medical-forward facials that leverage detoxification, gentle peels, and incredible lifting courtesy of microcurrent and radiofrequency.

The Freeze Glow Lift: 60 minutes

Cost: $404

Sarah Chapman Clinic

A post shared by Sarah Chapman London (@sarahchapmanlondon) A photo posted by on

If you haven’t heard of Sarah Chapman, I guarantee you’ve seen her work. She’s the master facialist behind Meghan Markle’s wedding day glow and the acne whisperer for Victoria Beckham. Sarah herself is hard to get a hold of, but you can pop by her studio in Chelsea or place an order for her celeb-loved skincare line. Her clinic, Skinesis, is a skincare and wellness sanctuary that focuses on immediate results and long-term skin health. The most high-tech, cutting-edge treatments, like stem cell therapy and Morpheus8 lasers, are available alongside therapeutic massage. It’s a blend of health, wellness, and medical facials that make it one of the most in-demand skin boutiques in the city. I’d recommend a Bespoke Facial—but tack on an Emface treatment or laser while you’re there, too.

Bespoke Facial: 60 or 90 minutes

Cost: $225

BEST MASSAGE

The Milestone Hotel

A post shared by The Milestone Hotel (@milestone_hotel) A photo posted by on

Not only is this historic hotel filled with British charm (the doorman is old school, the Stables Bar is cozy and incredibly chic, and Park Lounge offers one of the best high teas in the city), but it’s in the ideal location for an afternoon spa treatment. It’s right by Hyde Park and Kensington Palace, which makes the perfect spot to sneak off to for a pre-dinner escape. The spa facilities have been newly renovated, boasting a gorgeous swimming pool with marble accents (if you have the chance to stay here, you’ll have complimentary access) and two en-suite massage rooms. I’ve had the pleasure of getting the Jet Lag massage—it was one of the most restorative, calming, and balanced treatments I’ve ever received. It genuinely put me to sleep and got my circadian rhythm back on track. The how? It’s all because of lead therapist Jana Watson, who brings 20 years of experience to the hotel and ensures that each treatment is hyper-focused on holistic, well-balanced massage techniques. Take it from me: you’re bound to leave feeling refreshed. Attention to detail and a bespoke experience are top priorities here.

Jet Lag Recovery Massage: 60 minutes

Cost: $167

Dimple Amani Lymphatic Drainage Massage

A post shared by Dimple Amani® (@dimpleamani) A photo posted by on

Dimple Amani is genuinely an oasis hidden in the center of Knightsbridge—and every Cool Girl I met in London couldn’t stop raving about it. The entire facility is hyper-focused on lymphatic drainage and de-puffing, blending traditional Brazilian methods (the soft tap-tap-tap lymphatic technique) with Ayurvedic traditions, such as detoxifying teas and oils that promote muscle relief. A de-bloating session paired with immunity-boosting add-ons is never a bad idea while traveling.

Full Body Lymphatic Massage: 60 minutes

Cost: $185

The Ned’s Club Spa

A post shared by The Ned (@thenedlondon) A photo posted by on

The Ned is generally a great spot to visit for all your beauty needs—they’re full-service, offering manicures (including builder gel), blowouts, and facials. But the real standout in their adults-only facility is the Awkwaterra Body Massage. Think of it like a hot stone massage on steroids. It leverages sandstone pods, which provide a constant flow of heat to the skin (not too hot, don’t worry), to provide deep and long-lasting muscle relief, which, in my experience, is much appreciated after a long flight.

The Awkwaterra Body Massage: 60 minutes

Cost: $202

BEST SPA

The Mandarin Oriental Mayfair

A post shared by Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London (@mo_mayfair) A photo posted by on

I’m (unashamedly) a bit of a hotel snob. So if you’re looking for the best luxury stay in London, I promise you up, down, and sideways that the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, which is just over a year old, is the best in the city. You get all the peace, quiet, and privacy of a private residence (there’s only 50 rooms in the property) with five-star customer service that pays incredible attention to The Little Things—and access to what is, in my opinion, the best spa in the city. (Let it be known that you can book a spa treatment even if you’re not staying at the property.)

The spa—which features a full swimming pool, sauna, steam room, and changing area—is an escape from the hustle and bustle of Mayfair. Entering the space, you’re nervous system will be signaled to reboot. The interior is a breathtaking mix of wood accents and green marble. While the facilities are top-notch (I wouldn’t expect anything less), it’s the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair’s approach to beauty that sets it apart from the rest of London’s offerings.

The spa blends ancient Chinese medicine rituals with the most forward-thinking practices across biohacking, sleep, nutrition, and overall health. They’ve tapped experts in every field to curate a spa menu that can offer a 60-minute rejuvenation session or a thoughtful, whole-body reset. The treatment room beds are also unique, featuring a water base that pairs with Binaural VibroAcoustic Therapy and Quantum Harmonic audio therapy. I highly recommend tacking this onto the end of whatever treatment you choose—it’s more therapeutic than a therapy session and completely recharged my (very) jet-lagged system.

Oriental Qi: 90 Minutes

Cost: $408

Asaya Spa at the Chancery Rosewood

A post shared by The Chancery Rosewood (@thechanceryrosewood) A photo posted by on

The Chancery Rosewood is a new build—and a wellness destination wrapped up in one. The spa treatments are a mix of French and Chinese beauty rituals, but the real standout is the property's collaboration with Dr. Wassim Taktouk, a renowned cosmetic dermatologist. Book a consultation, and you’ll be able to discuss (and receive) injectables, boosters like Prophilo or PDRN, and bio-regenerative microinjections.

Polyneucleotides: 30 minutes

Cost: $520

Pan Pacific London Sensory Spa & Wellbeing

A post shared by Pan Pacific London (@panpacificlondon) A photo posted by on

Well-being is really the name of the game with Pan Pacific London. Not only is the gym equipped with the most advanced technology (including body monitors and a metabolic analysis from a professional), but it also offers reformer Pilates and a sleep assessment. They also have an Urban Seasonal Escape treatment that you won’t want to miss. With sound bowls, aromatherapy, and an infrared sauna blanket, it’s an instant reboot. P.S. There’s a sleep assessment.

Body Assessment: 120 minutes

Cost: $520

BEST BLOWOUT

Josh Wood Hair at Claridges

A post shared by Josh Wood (@joshwood) A photo posted by on

Josh Wood—the celebrity hairstylist who works with Victoria Beckham, Kylie Minogue, and Elle Macpherson—opened a salon at Claridges in 2022. Not only can you expect a great blowout, but the central location in Mayfair also makes it the perfect pit stop ahead of your evening activity. He hand-picked an A-team of stylists and colorists, so you know you’ll be in good hands.

Arkive by Adam Reed

A post shared by ARKIVE by Adam Reed (@arkivebyadamreed) A photo posted by on

I first met Adam Reed a few years ago when he introduced his haircare line, Arkive, to the States, and have had the pleasure of a handful of blowouts with the UK-based stylist since then. The products are guaranteed to make your hair feel healthy and strong. You’re guaranteed to get a great cut and blowout. Plus, when you’re done, you can stroll around Covent Garden.

BEST MANICURE + PEDICURE

Townhouse

A post shared by TOWNHOUSE (@townhouse) A photo posted by on

There are so many Townhouses scattered around London, so no matter where the day’s activities take you, you’ll be able to pop in and out for a great mani-pedi. The best part about Townhouse, in my opinion, is its consistency. It doesn’t matter the location or the nail tech—you’re always guaranteed a high-quality experience. There’s also every polish color under the sun.

BEST WELLNESS EXPERIENCE

The Yoga Club at Body Space

A post shared by THE BODYSPACE CLUB (@bodyspaceofficial) A photo posted by on

A miniature crash course: Body Space, created by The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, is a full-service wellness destination designed for those committed to optimizing their health. Signing up for membership gets you access to medical professionals, coaches, and wellness gurus—my favorite of whom is Laura Dodd, the founder of The Yoga Class.

The premise of Dodd’s platform is a blend of meditation and gentle movement (think: a mix of yoga, pilates, and positive talk). Now, instead of tuning into her classes online (which you can still do from the comfort of your Mandarin Oriental Mayfair room or The Yoga Class app), you can book a private session, pilates or yoga class, or retreat (an immersive journey that mixes meditation with a spa treatment) in the spa’s fitness area.

They’re bespoke, so Dodd or one of her pros will work with you to meet your personal aspirations. For me, that involved a combination of stretching, yoga, and thermal recovery, which is a mix of sauna and cold plunge, to help me stay awake during my impending eight-hour flight—but these can be adjusted according to your wellness goals. It’s a little wellness hub nestled in the heart of Mayfair. If you’re looking for a 360-degree mental reset, this is the perfect option for you.

Aire Ancient Bathhouse

A post shared by AIRE Ancient Baths UK (@aireancientbaths_uk) A photo posted by on

I’m a frequent flyer at the Aire Ancient Bathhouses in NYC, and the London outposts don’t disappoint either. They have a bunch of different pools (super cold and super hot) and massage offerings. It’s the perfect treat to take up time during those random few hours you have before a flight.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.