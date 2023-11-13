Prince William Showed Subtle Signs That His Role As the “Family Rock” is Taking Its Toll, Body Language Expert Says

According to a body language expert, Prince William hinted at signs of inner tension yesterday as he joined his father, King Charles, for Remembrance Sunday. William followed Charles in laying a wreath at the Cenotaph to honor those lost in war; before doing so, both men joined in a two-minute silence at 11 a.m., and it was in this moment that Judi James noticed that both father and son were rapidly blinking, The Mirror reports—though it was likely for two different reasons.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Rapid blinking at an increased rate, as both William and Charles were doing, tends to be caused either by a suppression of tears or it can be a physiological response that is down to an increase in adrenaline prompted by tension, anxiety, or even anger,” James told the outlet. “In Charles’ case, I would call the ‘tears option,’ as his eyes did look damp, and the way he rolled his eyes upward a couple of times would be another technique to avoid actually shedding tears.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for William? “There was a staccato blinking that was more frequent, which would say more about inner tension,” she said. “He seems to be presenting himself as the family rock that his father can rely on, but that display of strength and calm could be underpinned by some inner tension in terms of getting it right.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

William is under a lot of pressure, both at work and at home; he is the heir to the throne and his father’s right-hand man, and he is—even more importantly to him—a father of three kids 10 and under.

“He [William] might want to avoid showing any vulnerability, especially in light of the constant problems from the U.S., but there do seem to be a couple of micro-gestures, i.e. the blinking and the jaw muscle movement, that give hints the responsibility does require effort,” James said. “William’s body language now places him as a beacon of calm and strength at formal, traditional royal events like this. His features looked softer as though keeping a fond eye on his father, although a muscle working in his jaw did suggest some inner tension and alertness.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

William had a busy week last week—after returning to work after a short break alongside his wife, Princess Kate, and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis (who were all on half-term break from Lambrook School), William undertook engagements in Scotland before flying off to Singapore for four days, where the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards took place. This weekend also presented a full schedule, with Remembrance events throughout.