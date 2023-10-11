Prince William and Princess Kate Debate Publicly About What They’re Having for Dinner—and Who’s in Charge of Cooking It

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It has been a long-known fact about the Prince and Princess of Wales that Kate likes spicy food—William? Not so much. During a discussion as part of a mental health forum that aired today on BBC Radio 1, William revealed that, when she cooks curry, Kate has to make a mild version for her husband. “I get too sweaty,” he said.

And, though the future King and Queen they may well be, it’s also a long-known fact that, at home at Adelaide Cottage, William, Kate, and their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are surprisingly normal. The two were asked what they would be having for their evening meal when they got back to their home in Windsor, and their answer led to a pretty revealing quip from William.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Are you cooking?” Kate asked her husband in the interview, recorded yesterday. “No, I think it will probably be a curry, won’t it, tonight?” he replied. “So you’re looking to me?” Kate playfully responded. “It depends what time we get back,” William said, before Kate added “Yeah, it probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Radio 1 hosts Jordan North and Vick Hope followed up with asking William and Kate whether they preferred their curries spicy or mild. “I can’t do too much spice,” William said. “I start sweating. It’s not attractive.” How about Kate? “I like the spice, so I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end,” she said. William joked that Kate “Has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight!”

(Image credit: Getty Images)