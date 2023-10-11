Prince William and Princess Kate Debate Publicly About What They’re Having for Dinner—and Who’s in Charge of Cooking It

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
It has been a long-known fact about the Prince and Princess of Wales that Kate likes spicy food—William? Not so much. During a discussion as part of a mental health forum that aired today on BBC Radio 1, William revealed that, when she cooks curry, Kate has to make a mild version for her husband. “I get too sweaty,” he said.
And, though the future King and Queen they may well be, it’s also a long-known fact that, at home at Adelaide Cottage, William, Kate, and their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are surprisingly normal. The two were asked what they would be having for their evening meal when they got back to their home in Windsor, and their answer led to a pretty revealing quip from William.
“Are you cooking?” Kate asked her husband in the interview, recorded yesterday. “No, I think it will probably be a curry, won’t it, tonight?” he replied. “So you’re looking to me?” Kate playfully responded. “It depends what time we get back,” William said, before Kate added “Yeah, it probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that.”
Radio 1 hosts Jordan North and Vick Hope followed up with asking William and Kate whether they preferred their curries spicy or mild. “I can’t do too much spice,” William said. “I start sweating. It’s not attractive.” How about Kate? “I like the spice, so I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end,” she said. William joked that Kate “Has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight!”
Though the couple joked about spicy food, they were taking part in important work surrounding World Mental Health Day; at one point, Kate made a speech and urged everyone to come together to “build a brighter, more resilient future” and to feel encouraged to discuss mental health, People reports.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
