Prince William is in a "Very Difficult" Position This Year as He Plays Roles of "Father, Nurse and Prince of Wales"
Royal author Andrew Morton said the prince "is handling it as well as you can do."
It's been a "dreadful" year for Prince William, as he recently admitted in an interview during his Earthshot Prize trip to South Africa. The Prince of Wales has watched both his father and wife fight cancer in 2024, but despite his "difficult" circumstances, one royal expert has said Queen Elizabeth would've been proud of Prince William's ability to "keep calm and carry on."
"I don't envy his role at the moment—he's got a lot on his plate," royal biographer Andrew Morton told the Mirror. "Catherine's had a pretty tough time of it. Chemotherapy is not exactly the kind of thing you want to be doing when you're 42 years old."
Morton, who famously interviewed William's late mother, Princess Diana, via cassette tape in the 1990s, said that the Princes of Wales "is handling it as well as you can do when you've got a wife who has been seriously ill and three children who need support and comfort."
Prince William has stepped in for The King during several royal engagements this year on top of his own royal duties, as well as helping out at home with Princess Kate and their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. "For anyone dealing with a long-term illness, especially in that kind of position, it's very difficult," Morton added, noting that William has had to take on the roles of "father, nurse and Prince of Wales."
Indeed, William told reporters last month that 2024 has "probably been the hardest year in my life" and that "trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."
While some events had to be put on the back burner, like the Paris Olympics—which Prince William skipped to protect his wife's health—he was able to go on the aforementioned trip to South Africa as well as carrying out engagements closer to home.
The Diana: Her True Story author told the Mirror that Queen Elizabeth shared a close bond with her future heir, and that Prince William shares a similar sensibility of "the show has to go on."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"The Queen always used to say you've got to be seen to be believed, and that's as true today as it was 50 years ago," Morton said, adding, "William has undertaken as many official engagements as he can. But it requires a lot of maturity, common sense and empathy."
These are qualities that the author said were something Queen Elizabeth likely saw in the Prince of Wales from an early age when William used to visit her on weekends while he studied at nearby Eton College.
"They used to chat about his future duties and she prepared him in a very careful way," Morton said. "The Queen was great in terms of character, whether it be horses or people. She'll have seen in William that he was someone who was prepared to sacrifice elements of his own privacy and life to be an active member of the Royal Family, which he's become."
However, the royal biographer noted that Queen Elizabeth knew the burden Prince William would eventually be taking on as Prince of Wales (and later, as King) and was careful to let him ease into royal life.
Morton said The Queen "was very mindful of the fact that these young couples shouldn't have to harness themselves to doing endless royal duties. They can spend a bit of time getting to know one another and enjoy a normal life—and William and Kate for the first couple of years managed that."
Speaking of those duties, the Prince of Wales (along with Princess Kate) will take center stage with The King and Queen when they help welcome the Amir of Qatar and his wife to London on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Angelina Jolie Spoke to Her Sons About "Violence" and "Relationships" While Making 'Maria'
"Things that sometimes you don't have the opportunity to discuss with your sons..."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Banana Republic’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Filled With Chic Winter Essentials
Consider your cold-weather wardrobe complete with these 24 pieces.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Princess Kate Quietly Added Another New Appearance to Her December Calendar as She Joins The King for a Special Visit
It's going to be a busy week for the royals.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Charlotte Inherited a Secret "Ability" From Her Great-Grandmother Queen Elizabeth
"Queen Elizabeth used to have her family in stitches."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla's Son Says He Might Join the Royal Family For Christmas, Despite Feud Rumors
It was previously reported that Prince William would snub Christmas if Tom Parker Bowles attended.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Says Prince Louis' Latest Hobby Has Him Covering His Ears
The Prince of Wales joked about his youngest son's very noisy talent.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Pays Tribute to Young Photographer Liz Hatton: Meeting Her Was "An Honor"
"We are so sorry to hear that Liz Hatton has sadly passed away."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William and King Charles Are Reportedly "Rivals" at Work: "It's a Sensitive Topic"
Charles' alleged jealousy of his son is "similar to how he felt about Diana."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Was Very Clear About Why He Didn't Propose to Princess Kate Sooner
"I once asked William why he's not getting married till he was 30."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Steps Out in Army Fatigues and Sends Fans Into a Frenzy: “HRH Looks Extra Damn Hot”
"I love this new era of William."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana Fans Think Princess Charlotte Inherited the Famous "Spencer Stare"
Prince William and Prince George make the same expression, too.
By Amy Mackelden Published