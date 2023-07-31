Prince William Stunned Royal Fans by Serving Burgers From a Food Truck

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Imagine a scene: You're on your lunch break, and you head over to a nearby gathering of food trucks to grab, say, a nice burger. But when you go to take your food off the busy chef, you suddenly realize that your server for the day is none other than Prince William.
I know, it sounds pretty farfetched, but this strange scenario actually happened to a group of lucky diners who got to test-drive something called an "Earthshot burger."
After they recovered somewhat from their initial shock, the Prince of Wales explained exactly how the burgers had come about.
"The Earthshot Prize is there to repair and regenerate the planet. Everything you see here comes from the winners from last year, so the box you're about to eat in is built from a company called Notpla, and there's no plastic involved. They came up with a seaweed coating," William explained to the diners in a YouTube video on the Sorted Food channel.
"The ingredients inside the burger are grown from a greenhouse in India, from a company called Kheyti, and last but not least, the way we've cooked them has been on a thing called Mukuru Clean Stoves, and that is designed by a lady in Kenya, who came up with the concept to reduce air pollution and health pollution."
The royal then joked about the chefs, "Can't vouch for the taste and the quality, but that's up to Kush and Ebbers."
Reacting to realizing they were being served by a real-life prince, one diner said, "My brain took, like, three seconds to buffer. Am I dreaming? Have I had enough sleep?"
They continued, commenting on the initiative, "It's thinking about, you know, the environment, the planet, how our food's made, how our packaging's made."
Meanwhile, William wrote on Instagram, "#Earthshot Burger anyone?
"A very special collaboration using extraordinary @earthshotprize solutions to create a @sortedfood recipe like no other."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Cardi B Threw Her Microphone at a Concertgoer Who Poured a Drink on Her
The trend that needs to stop, like, yesterday.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ariana Grande Reportedly Hung Out With Rumored Boyfriend Ethan Slater's Wife Lilly Jay at Their House
There's a LOT we don't know.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Is Indirectly Allowing Princess Kate to "Shine" Right Now, Royal Expert Claims
The Duchess of Sussex is laying low.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and King Charles Are "Massively Irritated" by Prince Harry's Court Battles, Friend Claims
They're not pleased.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry "Felt Displaced" by Prince William and Princess Kate's "Bougie Family Unit" When They Got Married, Author Claims
It must have been a weird transition for him.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Way Prince William and Princess Kate Chose Prince George’s Name Will Make You Emotional
It’s the sweetest method we’ve ever heard of.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Brings in Archbishop of Canterbury to Broker Peace Deal Between Prince William and Prince Harry
The King wants Harry at the Coronation; William is apparently less enthused.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry "Should Have Been Prince William's Wingman," Has Become His "Hitman" Instead, Royal Expert Says
That doesn't sound good.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Will "Be Able to Build Bridges" With Certain Members of the Royal Family in 2023, Astrologer Claims
We shall see.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Princess of Wales “Doesn’t Even Recognize This Person Harry’s Become”
Once close, Kate feels betrayed by her brother-in-law’s actions as of late.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Royal Family to Hold “Peace Talks” with Prince Harry Before King Charles' Coronation
The hope of the plan is to fix currently strained familial relations.
By Rachel Burchfield