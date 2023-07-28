Prince Harry and Prince William Are Reportedly NOT Speaking Right Now, In Case You Were Wondering

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A few months ago, there were many reports of bitter feelings between the royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.
But just because such reports have slowed down in recent months doesn't mean the two have made up, unfortunately—or so one source claims, at least.
"William hasn’t reached out to Harry and vice versa," the insider told OK!. "They haven’t been arguing, but there hasn’t been any contact made either. No telephone calls, no FaceTime and no Zoom calls."
If the source is correct, this would potentially mean that the brothers will not have exchanged messages on William, Prince George or Princess Lilibet's birthdays, though of course there's no way for us to know for sure.
As far as we know, there have been hard feelings between William and Harry for a long time, potentially even going all the way back to their childhood. But things escalated firstly when Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family, and secondly when the Sussexes made the decision to step down from their roles as senior royals and move to the U.S.
It was pretty much downhill from there, with the Sussexes' March 2021 Oprah interview awakening anger in William, followed by Harry's January 2023 memoir Spare.
In his book, Harry went as far as to claim William physically attacked him while they were arguing about Meghan in 2019, a disclosure which can't have delighted William upon learning about it.
Meanwhile, as William and Harry sadly grow further apart, it seems like the bond between the Prince of Wales and his father the King may have gotten stronger as they learn to rely on each other more. Still, I hope the brothers can sort it out once and for all.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Meghan Markle Going Back to Acting Would Be a "Step Down," Royal Author Claims
There have been rumors this might be her next move.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Morrissey Slams Sinéad O'Connor Music Industry Tributes: "You Hadn't the Guts to Support Her When She Was Alive"
O'Connor was known for speaking out against injustice.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and King Charles Are "Massively Irritated" by Prince Harry's Court Battles, Friend Claims
They're not pleased.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Going Back to Acting Would Be a "Step Down," Royal Author Claims
There have been rumors this might be her next move.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Casually House Hunting" in Malibu, According to a Source
How does it feel to be living my dream?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte Was Princess Kate's "Mini-Me" at Wimbledon, Body Language Expert Says
They seem like great friends these days.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
While Prince William and Princess Kate Try to Treat Their 3 Kids Equally, Royal Life Means Prince George Sometimes Has to Come First: Expert
Being—and raising—a future King is a lot to handle.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Late Queen "Would Have Appreciated" the Modern, Loving Way the Wales Children Are Raised, Royal Expert Says
They are kept so safe.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Shown "No Evidence" of an Impending Split, Royal Expert Says
But they are making changes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Prince William and Princess Kate Have Tried to Give Prince George a "Childhood As Normal As Possible" Ahead of His 10th Birthday
He turns 10 on July 22.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Here's The Low-Down on *Those* Harry and Meghan Breakup Rumors
Don't believe everything you hear.
By Iris Goldsztajn