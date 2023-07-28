Prince William and King Charles Are "Massively Irritated" by Prince Harry's Court Battles, Friend Claims

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Since his royal departure in 2020, Prince Harry has been determined to help change the British tabloids' ways, and has therefore brought several lawsuits against various press conglomerates—alleging among other things breaches of privacy and libel.

Typically, members of the British Royal Family stay well away from legal action, but since Harry stepped down as a senior royal, he's much freer to engage in it if he so chooses.

According to a friend of the royals', Prince William, King Charles, and their spouses understand that the Duke of Sussex can take companies to court if he so wishes, but aren't too pleased about it—especially considering Harry's witness statements and court appearances sometimes involve him (or his opponents) making tangential revelations about his royal relatives.

"Everyone in the family completely accepts that Harry is a private citizen and can do what he likes without reference to the family," the source told The Daily Beast.

"That doesn’t mean they have to like it. Of course they are massively irritated by the prospect of more blockbuster Harry trials but they have been expecting it; there is also the defamation case against the Mail, don’t forget. Their goal is just to keep plugging away and not get distracted by any of it."

These comments come after news broke on Thursday that Harry's legal case against the publishers of The Sun, News Group Newspapers, will go to trial—likely next year—after preliminary hearings were held in April.

Harry is also currently involved in two separate court cases against the publishers of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers, and one against the publishers of the Daily Mirror, Mirror Group Newspapers.