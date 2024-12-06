Princess Kate's 2024 Christmas Carol Service Outfit Is a Holiday Styling Gift
From the red, bow-topped coat to the flash of a tartan skirt.
No one looked merrier at Princess Kate's 2024 "Together at Christmas" carol service than the royal herself.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, made her highly anticipated arrival at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 6 in a festive red coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, per Hello!. This is exactly the type of coat Princess Kate favors for formal engagements—longline and structured, in a double-breasted silhouette—with a holiday spin in the form of a giant black bow fastened at her collar.
She didn't need other December classics like sequins, metallics, or rich velvet to be the seasonal outfit blueprint. Entering the church to greet 1,600 guests alongside The Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, her stately red coat embodied the pinnacle of holiday dressing.
Aside from Princess Kate's coat, exact credits for her look were not available at press time. (Trust that this story will be updated for avid followers of her royal wardrobe as soon as Marie Claire learns more.) Still, there was enough to observe an outfit worth copying on the holiday party circuit this winter. The vents of her coat revealed a bright tartan skirt layered underneath. Meanwhile, a pair of black, pointed-toe suede boots coordinated with the velveteen bow at her collar. Touches of holiday sparkle arrived in the form of gold and pearl drop earrings, plus her stunning engagement ring, which was once Princess Diana's.
Princess Kate's "Together at Christmas" carol service has been a holiday tradition (and holiday party outfit tradition) since 2021. Each year has a different theme. This year, a statement from Kensington Palace confirmed the 2024 Westminster Abbey service would focus on "how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives."
The past three renditions of the service have allowed Princess Kate to show her festive side while tipping her hat to local designers throughout the U.K. (She often chooses to wear labels that have a special connection to the event or location where she's making an appearance, with a special focus on U.K.-based designers.) For the 2023 concert, she wore a head-to-toe blizzard white outfit including a custom coat by the Savile Row tailor Chris Kerr and a sweater knit by the Scottish brand Kiltane. For the inaugural service in 2021, she relied on one of her most-worn labels for another merry red coat dress: Catherine Walker. That design was also topped with a bow.
Families across the United Kingdom will be able to watch Princess Kate's annual carol service on December 24, when it airs on ITV1 and ITVX. For now, everyone can take festive outfit inspiration from the royal's latest look.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
