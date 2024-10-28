Why Prince William Grew a Beard and Changed His Style After Princess Kate's Cancer Scare

"He finally sees, feels and appreciates the strong support and affection he can enjoy from the public."

Prince William has a beard and smiles while wearing a casual suit jacket and unbuttoned blue shirt
(Image credit: Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Back in August, Prince William debuted a rugged new beard while appearing in a social media video celebrating Team GB's performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Now, a royal commentator has revealed why the Prince of Wales embraced his new look.

Royal fans started thirsting over William's new beard almost immediately. As a result, when Prince William shaved for an event, many fans expressed their displeasure online. Since then, the Prince of Wales seems to have taken the hint that his beard is a hit and embraced the new look.

While speaking to the Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James discussed the dramatic change Prince William made by growing a beard and opting for more casual clothing.

"William's recent change of style and his much less cautious-looking and less formal body language seems to indicate both a growing confidence in terms of his stepping up to the throne and maybe an update in his priorities since Kate's and his father's illnesses," James said.

James also noted, "Some of his signals of inherent shyness have decreased and he looks happy to be more immersive and more relaxed as a result."

Prince William wears a tuxedo after growing a beard

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Daily Mail also noted that Prince William has allegedly started working with Princess Kate's stylist, Natasha Archer. Meanwhile, body language expert James suggested that Kate and William's three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—may have influenced their dad's wardrobe.

"William has three children that are getting to the age where they will often make comments or jokes about any out-of-date dad clothing and start to quietly revolutionize his look, especially as he seems to have been spending more time with them recently," James told the outlet.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024 in Southport, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

William has had to handle more royal responsibilities following his father King Charles' cancer diagnosis. This has likely helped prepare him for his own future role as King.

James told the outlet, "His step-up closer to the throne might have created pressure as his responsibilities increased, but pressure and stress will often decrease when feelings of control increase, making William's recent outings seem to imply that he feels more in control of his own destiny as a royal than he did when he had his grandmother and father to answer to."

The body language expert also noted that William appeared to have a more relaxed demeanor when dealing with the press.

"Perhaps the key quality being shown with this more relaxed and open body language then is that slow-learned trust," she explained. "So many of the barbs in his life have come from within his own closest family group, and perhaps he finally sees, feels and appreciates the strong support and affection he can enjoy from the public."

