Royal Fans Are Thirsting Over Prince William's Beard in New Video
Introducing: vacation Wills.
Prince William has a new look, and royal fans approve big time.
In a new video to celebrate Team GB Olympic athletes featuring Princess Kate, Snoop Dogg, and David Beckham, the Prince of Wales can be seen sporting a few days' worth of beard plus a bit of a sun-kissed glow, and royal followers are low-key obsessed.
One person wrote in the comments, "William please keep growing that beard!!"
Another added, "Kate looking beautiful & here for will’s stubble"
Someone else enthused, "I had to watch that again, just to see William’s stubble - wowza! … and I’m waaaaaay too old to be writing that!"
And yet another royal fan said, "You both look amazing!!!!! Love the scruff W!!! Catherine you look stunning!!"
Another person concluded, "Ohhh... William is really in vacation mode."
In the video, Kate and William and their famous friends took a few minutes to congratulate Team GB on their Olympic achievements, after Paris 2024 ended on Sunday. The inclusion of Snoop Dogg, of course, was particularly appreciated by royal fans, after the rapper was such a mainstay during the sports event.
Re: vacation mode, the Waleses are indeed currently on their annual summer vacation. It's unclear exactly where they are right now, but they're thought to be heading to Balmoral Estate in Scotland to join King Charles and other members of the Royal Family at some point this month.
William will likely resume royal duties sometime in September when the couple's three children return to school, but we don't yet know when Kate will be ready to go back to work full time as she continues her cancer treatment.
The princess announced her diagnosis in late March, and has only made a handful of public appearances—real and virtual—since then.
