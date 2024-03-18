Prince William Likely Feels "Guilty" for Not "Protecting" Princess Kate Amid Royal Drama, Expert Claims

Prince William may feel responsible for all the drama surrounding Princess Kate (or, y'know, Kate Middleton as she's perhaps best known), royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed.
As she recovers from an abdominal surgery she underwent in January, members of the public have grown more and more suspicious over the fact that the Princess of Wales hasn't been seen properly since Christmas Day. (There have, however, been a couple of blurry pictures, an edited family photo, and an alleged public sighting with no photographic evidence.)
For Bond, William likely feels "guilty" that he hasn't been able to "protect" his wife from the onslaught from the press and social media.
"William will have shown nothing but support and kindness to Kate after this latest setback," the royal expert told OK!.
"William is undoubtedly irritated about what has happened—he won’t be annoyed with Kate, but annoyed that such a ridiculous fuss has been made over nothing and it’s all been pushed right out of proportion.
"He will also feel like this because he promised Kate’s parents that he would protect and look after her, so he’ll feel guilty for any hardships she goes through because all she’s done is fall in love with someone who happened to be a future King."
Bond went on to point out that both William and Prince Harry are determined that their wives be protected from the media storm that "hunted" their mother Princess Diana throughout her life as a royal.
"So I find it totally reasonable that William has ring-fenced his home life and insists on giving Kate all the time and privacy and space she needs to recover fully from serious surgery… no matter how loud the clamor for evidence that she is OK," the expert continued.
And it's safe to say the clamor has gotten loud loud. Because Kate hasn't made a public appearance to appease the public, conspiracy theories have been running wild online.
Meanwhile, royal expert Omid Scobie has even gone as far as to claim the recent Photoshop scandal was only the latest in a series of "coverups" on the Firm's part. "This is not just about one poorly managed photo release," he said. "It is years of deceit, coverups, and lies."
