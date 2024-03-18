Princess Kate Was Allegedly Spotted Looking "Happy, Relaxed and Healthy" at a Farm Shop This Weekend

Princess Kate (that's Kate Middleton to the uninitiated) was allegedly spotted looking "well" over the weekend amid continuing speculation over her whereabouts.
This past Saturday, the Princess of Wales was reportedly seen running errands with husband Prince William at Windsor Farm Shop near their home at Adelaide Cottage. Anonymous onlookers told The Sun that she looked "happy, relaxed and healthy" during the outing.
One witness told the publication, "After all the rumors that had been going round I was stunned to see them there.
"Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well.
"The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops."
The Sun also reports that Kate and William were seen watching their children play sports on Sunday, though there are no further details currently available on that outing.
These reported sightings come on the heels of the princess being absent from public life since Christmas Day 2023.
In mid-January, Kensington Palace released a statement explaining that Kate had undergone a "planned abdominal surgery" and would be off duty until at least after Easter (which falls on March 31 this year).
However, over the past couple of weeks, social media sleuths have started coming up with alternative theories as to where the princess is—which the Palace curtly shut down in late February with the statement, "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales
A photo posted by princeandprincessofwales on
In what looked like a potential attempt to appease royal watchers' minds, the Waleses released a family photo to mark Mother's Day on March 10. But that move quickly backfired when they were accused of editing the image—with the Palace soon confirming that it had in fact been edited, though they didn't reveal in what way.
All of this then led to more speculation, and more concern from both the public and the press.
In this context, you won't be surprised to learn that social media users aren't convinced by The Sun's eyewitnesses, to say the least.
One person posted a photo of Prince William leaning down to speak to a child and looking angry with the caption, "She's gone to live at her favourite farm shop, alright?"
And another wrote, "Kate 'spotted' at Windsor Farm.
"No quote from staff in the shop.
"No photos/videos.
"Same quote used across Sun and Mail coverage.
"You draw your own conclusions on where you think that story has come from."
Oof.
Kate "spotted" at Windsor Farm. No quote from staff in the shop.No photos/videos.Same quote used across Sun and Mail coverage.You draw your own conclusions on where you think that story has come from.March 18, 2024
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kelly Clarkson Claims Her Ex-Husband Owes Her Even More Money After He Allegedly "Violated Labor Laws" as Her Manager
The "Stronger" star was already awarded $2.6 million in a previous lawsuit.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Robert Downey Jr. Discusses the Highs and Lows of His Career After Oscar Win
"I think if you develop a moral psychology, things are a lot easier."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Anne Hathaway Steals the Show at SXSW Movie Premiere in a Sparkling Mini Dress
The 'Les Míserables' star's red carpet look featured geometric highlights.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands Takes a Swipe at the Princess of Wales’ Mother’s Day Photo Controversy: “At Least I Didn’t Photoshop It”
The dig was leveled during a royal engagement of his own this week, when the King was shown a picture of his family.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Several of Princess Kate’s Senior Staffers Haven’t Seen or Spoken to Her Since Her Abdominal Surgery Two Months Ago, Reports Say
“Only a few people know what’s really going on, and they’re tight-lipped.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William Calls Princess Kate "Arty" Amid Photoshop Scandal
Ahem, not sure about yer timing here, Willy.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
No, That Photo of Princess Kate in the Car With Prince William Wasn't "Doctored"
Everyone settle down please.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Does Princess Kate’s Mother’s Day Photo Controversy Mean We Won’t Be Getting Personal Photos from the Wales Family Anymore?
It has become a cherished tradition over the years.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
After "Photogate," Further Details Emerge About When Princess Kate Is Expected to Return to Work
But for now, “She just needs to be left in peace.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
After Princess Kate’s Unprecedented Apology for Editing Her Mother’s Day Photo, Don’t Expect to Hear Anything More on the Matter from the Palace, Royal Expert Says
“The explanation has been made.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
If the Palace Doesn’t Release the Unedited Mother’s Day Photo of Princess Kate, “The Integrity of Our Future King and Queen Is at Stake,” Royal Expert Claims
The consequences of Kensington Palace’s reluctance towards transparency could be disastrous.
By Rachel Burchfield Published