Princess Kate Was Allegedly Spotted Looking "Happy, Relaxed and Healthy" at a Farm Shop This Weekend

Princess Kate (that's Kate Middleton to the uninitiated) was allegedly spotted looking "well" over the weekend amid continuing speculation over her whereabouts.

This past Saturday, the Princess of Wales was reportedly seen running errands with husband Prince William at Windsor Farm Shop near their home at Adelaide Cottage. Anonymous onlookers told The Sun that she looked "happy, relaxed and healthy" during the outing.

One witness told the publication, "After all the rumors that had been going round I was stunned to see them there.

"Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well.

"The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops."

The Sun also reports that Kate and William were seen watching their children play sports on Sunday, though there are no further details currently available on that outing.

Princess Kate was reportedly spotted watching her children play sports this past weekend.

These reported sightings come on the heels of the princess being absent from public life since Christmas Day 2023.

In mid-January, Kensington Palace released a statement explaining that Kate had undergone a "planned abdominal surgery" and would be off duty until at least after Easter (which falls on March 31 this year).

However, over the past couple of weeks, social media sleuths have started coming up with alternative theories as to where the princess is—which the Palace curtly shut down in late February with the statement, "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

In what looked like a potential attempt to appease royal watchers' minds, the Waleses released a family photo to mark Mother's Day on March 10. But that move quickly backfired when they were accused of editing the image—with the Palace soon confirming that it had in fact been edited, though they didn't reveal in what way.

All of this then led to more speculation, and more concern from both the public and the press.

In this context, you won't be surprised to learn that social media users aren't convinced by The Sun's eyewitnesses, to say the least.

One person posted a photo of Prince William leaning down to speak to a child and looking angry with the caption, "She's gone to live at her favourite farm shop, alright?"

And another wrote, "Kate 'spotted' at Windsor Farm.

"No quote from staff in the shop.

"No photos/videos.

"Same quote used across Sun and Mail coverage.



"You draw your own conclusions on where you think that story has come from."

Oof.