Prince William Totally Ignored Reporter Who Asked If He’d Read ‘Spare’

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first public appearance of 2023 on Thursday, just two days after the release of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, which in many instances throughout its 416 pages takes aim at the couple, most specifically Prince William.

And, when asked by a reporter if he had read the book as he and Kate left the Open Door Charity in Birkenhead, William firmly showed that he isn’t commenting, appearing to ignore the question altogether, per People .

Despite the reporter asking twice if William “had a chance to read your brother’s book at all”—as you can see for yourself in this clip shared to Twitter by ITV’s Lizzie Robinson—both William and Kate rebuffed the question and walked out the door, not reacting to the question despite clearly being in earshot.

The stop off at Open Door was their second engagement of the day, following a visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital earlier, marking the couple’s first day back working in 2023. As they walked into Open Door earlier in the day, “William and Kate didn’t answer reporters’ shouted questions about their reaction to Prince Harry’s memoir—though it was hard to tell if they could hear over the blustering wind,” People reports.