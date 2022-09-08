Prince William and Kate Middleton Already Have New Titles

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Eventually, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to be given the Prince and Princess of Wales titles by King Charles III. But already—just hours after Queen Elizabeth II’s death at 96 on Thursday—William and Kate’s social media accounts have been updated to reflect their newest title: the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge (previously just the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge).

The king and the queen consort previously held the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall titles prior to the king’s ascension to the throne today. Charles rarely went by his Cornwall title, most often going by Prince of Wales; Camilla nearly always went by hers, as the late Princess Diana was so widely known as the Princess of Wales during her lifetime.

According to The Mirror , “King Charles is also expected to make his oldest son William the Prince of Wales, the title traditionally handed to the heir to the throne.”

The king and the queen consort were already in Scotland when the Queen’s need for medical attention was announced earlier today. William traveled to Balmoral alongside Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, while Kate stayed in Windsor to pick children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis up from school at Lambrook—their first day was today.

It was confirmed by Charles’ office at Clarence House that he will reign as King Charles III. In a statement released today, the king said, “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

The king and queen consort will return to London tomorrow from Balmoral.