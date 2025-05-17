Prince William and Princess Kate have taken on more responsibility in recent months, with the pair reportedly "taking the lead" due to King Charles's continued cancer treatment. However, it's now being reported that The King has "postponed" a major royal milestone Kate and William were due to achieve.

As reported by Hello! magazine, King Charles "has delayed granting" Kate and William "the authority to issue royal warrants." It was reportedly believed that the Prince and Princess of Wales would soon be given the ability to give their "royal seal of approval" to brands of their choice. However, The King's decision to allegedly "delay" the change might leave Kate and William waiting for years to come.

"A Royal Warrant of Appointment is a document that permits a company to use the Royal Arms in connection with its business," the official website explained. "It is granted for up to five years at a time as a mark of recognition for the ongoing supply of goods or services traded with and used by the Households of HM The King and HM The Queen."

The tradition has taken place for centuries, with the monarch deciding which members of the Royal Family are able to grant warrants.

Commenting on Charles's alleged decision to "delay" the milestone, Hello!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, told the outlet, "For the brands and companies, having the endorsement of a royal warrant from William and Kate would bring huge kudos as well as a huge boost. We've seen the impact of the 'Kate effect' on fashion over the years, so this official royal seal of approval would be huge for the designers, services, and companies the couple favor."

Unfortunately, until King Charles decides to make Princess Kate and Prince William "grantors" of royal warrants, neither will be able to official endorse products or companies. When that will finally happen remains to be seen.