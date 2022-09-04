Prince William and Kate Middleton Share a Spy-Themed Activity They’re Doing with Their Kids

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This is a busy week for the Cambridges—the family of five just moved into their new home, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor, and, on Thursday, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will all start school at Lambrook together. And, if that wasn’t enough, apparently the three Cambridge kids, along with parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, are taking part in…spy-themed activities?

Yes, you read that right: according to PEOPLE , the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote the foreward for an upcoming children’s book called Puzzles for Spies, written by officials from the Government Communications Headquarters. The intelligence, security, and cyber agency of the U.K., according to PEOPLE, is donating the book’s advance and royalties to The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in support of the charity’s mental health initiatives.

“We are delighted that the brilliant minds at GCHQ have been busy working on a third puzzle book, and that this edition is designed for younger readers,” William and Kate wrote in the foreward. “As a family, we are no strangers to the vital work of GCHQ. We have seen firsthand how staff constantly adapt to face new threats, and we remain inspired by how committed staff are to protecting our national security.”

The couple touched on the tough impact of COVID-19 on mental health and thanked readers for supporting the mental health efforts of The Royal Foundation by buying the book. They also shared that they’ll be working through Puzzles for Spies with the help of their three kids.

“We look forward to helping our children solve these puzzles and hope that this book brings friends and families together to start rich conversations,” they wrote. “Talking openly about mental health can be the first step in removing stigma, fear, and isolation. Just like at GCHQ, bringing different perspectives together can often be the key to unlocking a solution you can’t quite find on your own.”

Puzzles for Spies is available September 22 and includes “everything from codes and brainteasers to word riddles and language puzzles,” according to a release surrounding the book’s debut.