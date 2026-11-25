Last week, when Hailey Bieber wore Reformation's Inez Pumps publicly for the first time since March, a fashion hunch told me to leave them in my cart until Black Friday. Fast forward a week, and my patience paid off: On November 24, Reformation treated Bieber's faithful fans (myself included) to her high-vamp heels at their most marked-down price yet: under $225.
From now until November 30, the year-old ballet flats alternative, which features loafer-length square toes and 1.5-inch-tall block heels, is $223.50, down from $298. Right now, eight different versions of the style are discounted at Reformation, ranging from chocolate brown to burgundy. Bieber's "black eel" color, in all its glossy glory, received the Black Friday-ready makeover. Even the calf-hair pairs, in black and two-tone Dalmatian dots, are available for over $80 off. With a deal this good, I wouldn't be surprised if Bieber showcased another shade in the coming weeks.
Before the trending style's next sighting with Bieber (I'm sure the animal-print supporter set her sights on the snakeskin shoes), I'll curate a cool-girl look for my Inez Pump's street style debut. Once the Reformation box graces my doorstep, catch me in a fur-trimmed, Bieber-coded duster coat, timeless black trousers, and the shiny patent leather shoes.
Bieber's high-vamp heels aren't the only on-sale, celebrity-supported style at Reformation. The Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater, a striped baggy long-sleeve beloved by Tate McRae and Daisy Edgar-Jones, is under $150, $50 lower than the original listing.
Reformation's Black Friday bargains don't stop with the aforementioned celebrity-approved pieces. The entire casually chic catalog is 25 percent off. But Bieber's Inez Pumps might struggle to stay in stock until Cyber Monday. So, don't save these on-sale shoes for the weekend.
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
Shop Reformation's On-Sale Inez Pumps for Black Friday
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.