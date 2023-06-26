Prince William and Princess Kate Are Reportedly "Extremely Happy" at Adelaide Cottage And Don't Want to Move to Royal Lodge, Despite Rumors to the Contrary

Prince William and Princess Kate love their home, and they're reportedly not looking to move out anytime soon, despite all the hearsay on that front of late.

A source told Page Six that the Prince and Princess of Wales are "extremely happy" at Adelaide Cottage, where they've lived with their three children since last September, after moving from their Kensington Palace apartment in London.

This comes after reports that the royal couple wanted to move to Royal Lodge, the current home of the disgraced Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. But not only are Page Six' sources swearing that William and Kate don't even want to move there, but apparently this would be kind of inconvenient for King Charles as well, since he'd have to figure out an expensive security detail for them.

Besides, Andrew doesn't seem at all willing to leave his current home, with one source telling Page Six, "Charles is not chucking Andrew out, but Andrew will have to find the money to look after the property himself—and where is that coming from?"

Previously, a source had told OK!, "The Prince and Princess of Wales desperately want a larger property for their family in the Windsor area and discussions were originally focused on putting them in there. However, Andrew was having none of it and is adamant that he will see out the end of his lease at Royal Lodge."

So the Waleses' current home may be a lot smaller, with no live-in staff, but it sounds like they've made a lovely life for themselves there, so why would they want to leave anyway?! Exactly.