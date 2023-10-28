The Prince and Princess of Wales Have a Legitimate Fear When It Comes to Their Three Kids

As time goes on, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—the three children of the Prince and Princess of Wales—become more out front, joining their parents on royal engagements and dipping a toe into the ever-present spotlight that surrounds them. Yet, public figures though they are, William and Kate still want to protect the trio’s privacy, and still want to ensure that the three of them have as normal a childhood as possible.
“[William and Kate] are wisely concerned at any overexposure of him [George] and of Charlotte and Louis,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Daily Express about one of William and Kate’s biggest fears. “The younger they are, the more likely they are to steal the show with childish antics, which get publicized worldwide and make the monarchy seem more relatable.”
George, in particular, has the eyes of the world upon him, as the future monarch: “Whether as Page of Honor at the Coronation or blowing bubbles on a visit to Canada, whatever he does, as he is the future king, is of interest,” Fitzwilliams said. “We are fed tidbits—that George enjoys dancing, plays tennis, or likes a pizza—and we get regular photographs of him on special occasions and see him at certain royal events. His parents, however, are well aware of the need for him and his siblings to have privacy as they grow up.”
Though The Daily Express reports that King Charles “has been pressuring his elder son and daughter-in-law to increase their duties,” William and Kate have made it clear “that they want to put their young family first,” the outlet reports. In an example that their children will always come before duty, Kate has opted to skip William’s third annual Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore next month in favor of staying behind to help George navigate exams, which he has the same week, with The Daily Express reporting that Kate wants to be present to support their eldest son.
Rachel Burchfield
