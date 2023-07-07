It Would Be "Sad" If Prince William and Princess Kate Sent Their Kids to Boarding School, Royal Expert Says

It's common (and almost expected at this stage) for royal children to be sent to boarding school when they reach a certain age.

While for the moment, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, are younger than their parents were when they started boarding, and still attend day school at Lambrook near Windsor, it's very possible that they will be sent to boarding school in the coming years.

Exhibit A: Prince George was spotted touring Eton College—his dad's alma mater—with his parents recently. While Eton is located a stone's throw from the Waleses' current home of Adelaide Cottage, the prestigious establishment actually requires students to board, so this may be the plan for George when he turns 13 (the minimum age for admission).

But for royal commentator Jennie Bond, the little ones boarding would be a bit of a shame—considering the style of parenting the Prince and Princess of Wales have favored with their kids over the years.

"The choice of school for the children will tell us a lot about William and Catherine. So far, they've been such hands-on parents, and, personally, I think it would be sad to see them send their children away to boarding school," Bond told OK!.

"I would applaud a decision to keep them as day pupils at schools nearby their home. But I think both William and Catherine were happy at boarding school. I suppose it's what they know and perhaps they will want to pass this experience on to their children."

William attended Eton, and Kate was a student at Marlborough College in Wiltshire.

Bond added, "I imagine it will be all or nothing—in other words, all three will go away to school, or none of them. I will be cheering loudly if they decide to keep their children close and nurture them through their adolescence as they have nurtured them through the young years."

Of course, though, the decision is the family's to make, and we'll just have to wait and see where they land.